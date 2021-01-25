Gameforge Releases A New Content Update For TERA

Gameforge has a brand new update out now for TERA to kick off the new year, as they set up the game for more content down the road. The devs have released what they're calling Build 102 into the game, and it will be the first of what will now be monthly updates for the game moving forward, which we can expect to continue over the rest of the year. You can also redeem the code "FightLumikan" in the game right now to get some free goodies, but you have to do so before the code expires on February 7th, 2021. We have the details to this update below along with a trailer showing off some of the new looks for the characters.

Test of Strength Without Limit: In the depths of The Catalepticon, you must face Lumikan. But be warned — armed with a lethal spear and deadly swords, she presents a formidable challenge to all who enter her domain. Best of all, this instance will be fully playable without a weekly limit!

In the depths of The Catalepticon, you must face Lumikan. But be warned — armed with a lethal spear and deadly swords, she presents a formidable challenge to all who enter her domain. Best of all, this instance will be fully playable without a weekly limit! Return to the Ruinous Manor: Strange plants overgrow the gardens of the Ruinous Manor, a gloomy mirror image of Lilith's Keep. Inside, everything lies in decay and ruin. Prove your skill and strength in this returning dungeon! New Equipment: Mythicize your existing equipment! The enchantment of existing items has never been easier! You can find the necessary materials in the dungeons or through PvP activities, or they can also be purchased from traders across the world of TERA.