Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: sesame street, Sesame Street: Friends & Fun

Sesame Street Announces Its First Major Video Game In 15 Years

Sesame Street is getting its first major video game in 15 years, as Sesame Street: Friends & Fun comes to PC and consoles in October 2026

Article Summary Sesame Street: Friends & Fun launches October 9, 2026 on PC and consoles, the series' first major game in 15 years.

Players create a custom Muppet, move onto Sesame Street, and help Elmo, Grover, Bert, and Ernie plan a big party.

The Sesame Street adventure mixes exploration, interactive storytelling, and mini-games that introduce early math skills.

Designed for preschoolers, Sesame Street: Friends & Fun offers gentle gameplay, positive reinforcement, and local co-op.

Outright Games has revealed a new partnership with Sesame Workshop to bring players a brand new Sesame Street video game. Sesame Street: Friends & Fun is the first major title based on the children's educational program in 15 years, the last being the 2011 game Sesame Street: Once Upon a Monster for Xbox 360 Kinect. The game will let you create your own muppet however you wish to design them to play a series of educational minigames on an expanded version of the fictional NYC neighborhood, complete with all of the characters you know and recognize. We have the finer details and trailer here from the devs, as the game will arrive for PC and all three major consoles on October 9, 2026.

Can You Tell Me How To Get to Sesame Street: Friends & Fun

In Sesame Street: Friends & Fun, players move into the neighborhood just as preparations begin for a big community celebration. Taking on the role of the newest resident on Sesame Street, players can fully customize their character and join their neighbors in getting everything ready for the party, with the adventure unfolding through interactive storytelling and playful surprises. Along the way, players can expect to befriend the residents, including Elmo, Grover, Bert, and Ernie.

Sesame Street: Friends & Fun encourages exploration in safe and welcoming locations inspired by the show. Players can create and customize their own character, personalize their home, and explore the colorful street through light challenges and engaging activities. Mini-games and interactive tasks are woven throughout the story, introducing early math skills and concepts.

Designed specifically for young children, the focus of Sesame Street: Friends & Fun is on a warm, funny, heartfelt story without pressure. Intuitive controls and positive reinforcement make it an accessible first gaming experience for preschoolers. Grown-ups, siblings, and friends can also join in the fun with two-player local co-op, and parents can feel confident letting children explore independently in a trusted world that has supported families for generations.

Gaming and interactive experiences have been part of the Sesame Street portfolio for more than 40 years, dating back to the release of Sesame Street: Countdown for the Atari 2600 in 1981. Since then, Sesame Street has continued to explore and evolve interactive content across console games, digital apps, and SesameStreet.org. Every interactive experience is designed to strengthen children's connections to Sesame Street characters and stories in ways that feel personal, playful, and empowering.

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