TERA Console Edition Receives New Winter Update

TERA players on the console edition have a new update to play, as the game has been given a Winter update to carry the next few months

Article Summary Discover TERA's Winter Update with Kelsaik's 10-player raid for epic teamwork challenges and new rewards.

Gear up with Battle Pass Season 15, featuring exclusive rewards like Obscurium Battle Wings and Elin Airy Aurora Dress.

Join the Wintera Snowfield event for frosty cosmetics and festive gear, with activities running until January 23.

Enhance your gameplay with dungeon updates and gear improvements, including nine new Accessory Niveots.

Bluehole Studio revealed a new update has been released for the console edition of TERA, as players have a new Winter Update to download. A number of new items have arrived as Guardians can jump into new challenges, a new set of rewards, and multiple events. Starting with the new Kelsaik's Raid, which is a ten-player weekly raid that will test your teamwork skills. They've also added a new Battle Pass for Season 15, several seasonal festivities in the Wintera Snowfield, and multiple updates to gear and dungeons. We have the dev notes below, and you can find the full patch notes on their website.

TERA Console Edition – Winter Update 2024

Kelsaik's Raid (10-Person Weekly Raid): Rally your team for the ultimate challenge—Kelsaik's Raid is now live! This 10-player raid, featuring standard and hard modes, is designed to push your teamwork and strategy to the limit. Enter via the Ebon Tower of Lorcada or Vanguard Requests and earn coveted rewards like Accessory Niveot Stones and Rune Crates. Weekly entry limits apply, so plan your runs carefully and bring your best team!

Mark your calendar for December 19 and prepare for the launch of Battle Pass Season 15! This season brings incredible rewards like the Obscurium Battle Wings, Mystical Weapon Boxes, and the elegant Elin Airy Aurora Dress. Gear up with enhancements like Perfect Power Bracelets and Legendary Stigma Exchange Coins. Plus, upgrade to Battle Pass Plus for an instant level 50 boost and bonus items, including exclusive cosmetics and materials!

Celebrate winter in TERA Console with the return of the Wintera Snowfield event! Take on special Vanguard Requests to earn Wintera Tokens, which can be redeemed for seasonal prizes like the Flying Skill: Bloom Broom, Sparkling Ice Magic Box, and more. Don't miss your chance to grab frosty cosmetics and festive gear that will make this winter unforgettable.

The 120 Update brings fresh challenges and rewards to TERA Console. Kelsaik's Raid offers two tiers of difficulty for both new and experienced Guardians. Explore the Fusion Laboratory at levels 690 and 810, and enjoy enhanced rewards and a new upper dungeon in the upgraded Ghillieglade.

Boost your stats and dominate the battlefield with nine new Accessory Niveots, featuring enhancements like increased attack speed, critical hit rate, and HP recovery. Plus, Annihilation Armor has been upgraded with a base damage effect, ensuring your power matches your progress.

