Gameforge Takes Over Publishing Rights To TERA In The Americas

This morning, Gameforge revealed that they have officially taken over the publishing rights to TERA in North and South America. Up until now, En Masse Entertainment and Bluehole have managed the majority of the work in the western region for the game. However, starting this November, Gameforge will launch local servers to take over the work for their action fantasy MMORPG. According to the information released today, existing En Masse Entertainment and Steam players can migrate their accounts, currency, and game progress to Gameforge's platform starting October 22nd, 2020. That process will last until December 18th, 2020, and anyone who has failed to do so will lose their account. Once completed, players can access the game through the Gameforge client with their updated credentials and will receive an in-game welcome gift. Here's some more info on the move.

"We wanted to make sure we selected the right partner to help us continue bringing TERA to our players in the Americas," stated a spokesperson from Bluehole studios. "After so many years working together and seeing how well they have been able to welcome players from other regions, we are confident that Gameforge is the right choice". Joe Tang, the TERA Product Manager at Gameforge expressed that, "We are very lucky to have such a passionate, global community that continues to grow strong after eight years of TERA. With the addition of the Americas, we will be able to bring exclusive Gameforge content to this region as well, at no cost to the players and without affecting the progress on their current accounts." Having also recently acquired the publishing rights for the popular title in Russia, South East Asia, and Commonwealth Independent States territories, Gameforge ensures that existing players who join the newly hosted servers will be able to continue playing the game and receive the latest content updates that were previously unavailable in their region, including the upcoming TERA Battle Arena and the Nightmare Dungeons.