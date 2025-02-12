Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1047 Games, Splitgate 2

Splitgate 2 To Launch Open Alpha New End Of February

Splitgate 2 has confirmed an Open Alpha will take place at the end of the month, giving players a chance to try the latest build

Article Summary Splitgate 2 Open Alpha starts Feb 27, offering players early access to new features and feedback opportunities.

Engage in Multi-Team Portal Warfare with massive 8v8v8 battles and new game modes like Splitball and Firecracker.

Explore thrilling new maps, including Glacier and Eden, with dynamic environments and strategic elements.

Experience diverse weapons and gear across three factions, plus improved classics based on community feedback.

Indie game developer and publisher 1047 Games have confirmed the dates for their new Splitgate 2 Open Alpha, kicking off near month's end. This is a chance for players to try out the latest build of the game as the team collects feedback and other information to help improve it ahead of the game's launch. Players can sign up for the Open Alpha on the game's website, as it will run from February 27 until March 2. For now, we have more details of what you can expect from it below.

Splitgate 2 Open Alpha

Multi-Team Portal Warfare: Dash into three-team 8v8v8 matches for Splitgate's biggest battles to date. Multi-Team Portal Warfare combines the fluidity of portal movement with an expansive playfield for a wealth of opportunities to get the upper hand on opponents, and will be playable in two modes:

Dash into three-team 8v8v8 matches for Splitgate's biggest battles to date. Multi-Team Portal Warfare combines the fluidity of portal movement with an expansive playfield for a wealth of opportunities to get the upper hand on opponents, and will be playable in two modes: Multi-Team Domination: Conquer and control four zones while shutting down opposing teams.

Conquer and control four zones while shutting down opposing teams. Multi-Team Hotzone: Battle to claim a central zone while keeping opponents off your throne.

All-New Game Modes

Splitball: This electrifying two-team arena mode combines the classic fun of Capture the Flag with the fast-paced strategy of Halo's Oddball, challenging rivals to master both offense and defense simultaneously. Portal-hop into enemy territory to steal Splitballs while defending a home base with precision and strategy.

This electrifying two-team arena mode combines the classic fun of Capture the Flag with the fast-paced strategy of Halo's Oddball, challenging rivals to master both offense and defense simultaneously. Portal-hop into enemy territory to steal Splitballs while defending a home base with precision and strategy. Firecracker: Firecracker enhances the conventional two-team Search & Destroy match type with the addition of respawns. Attacking teams deploy to ignite a firecracker, and–if they can keep enemies at bay–fill the sky with fireworks while sending the crowd into a roar.

Thrilling New Maps

Glacier (8v8v8): This frozen battleground is 20x the size of any other map in Splitgate and is perfect for the new pace of action debuting in Multi-Team Portal Warfare. Glacier's icy slopes let players chain speed from sliding with portal momentum, granting freedom to traverse quickly and flank opposing teams.

This frozen battleground is 20x the size of any other map in Splitgate and is perfect for the new pace of action debuting in Multi-Team Portal Warfare. Glacier's icy slopes let players chain speed from sliding with portal momentum, granting freedom to traverse quickly and flank opposing teams. Bypass (4v4): This is Splitgate's most vertical map yet, designed for high-flying plays. The tranquil park is trimmed with cafés, gondolas, and a breathtaking planetarium crowned with a centralized launchpad prime for mid-air ambushes. Master the heights, control the skies, and turn every vantage point into a tactical advantage.

This is Splitgate's most vertical map yet, designed for high-flying plays. The tranquil park is trimmed with cafés, gondolas, and a breathtaking planetarium crowned with a centralized launchpad prime for mid-air ambushes. Master the heights, control the skies, and turn every vantage point into a tactical advantage. Eden (4v4): Eden is packed with portal walls inside and out to give players endless opportunities to flank, escape, and dominate. This advanced dome simulation beautifies the Venusian hellscape while optimizing it for rapid-fire action. Utilize the new Launch Portal on Eden, a distinct fusion of a portal wall and launch pad that empowers daring aerial attacks and game-changing plays.

A Stockpile of Weapons, Equippable Gear, and More

Eight unique primary and secondary weapons across three factions, for a total of 24 base firearms. Pop a headshot with the Sabrask faction's Goliath revolver, chip away at shields with the Meridian Phasma SMG, or send rivals to the spawn screen with the Aeros Blitz shotgun.

Nine pieces of equipment that deepen the strategic possibilities at hand, like the Aeros faction's deploy-anywhere Porta-Portal.

Tide-turning power weapons stashed around each map.

Returning Classics (Improved Based on Community Feedback)

Team Deathmatch: Rounds are extended and a higher kill target has been implemented following the community's response to the closed alpha.

Rounds are extended and a higher kill target has been implemented following the community's response to the closed alpha. Hotzone: Fight for control of the zone, this time without shared progression on captures.

