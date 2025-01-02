Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netflix | Tagged: Netflix Games, squid game 2, Squid Game: Unleashed

Squid Game: Unleashed Reveals New Content & Watch Along Rewards

Squid Game: Unleashed has revealed new content coming to the game this month, along with events and in-game rewards for watching Squid Game 2

Article Summary Discover new maps and characters in Squid Game: Unleashed this January.

Unlock in-game rewards by linking your Netflix profile for Squid Game 2.

Join themed events for exclusive Season 2 character rewards.

Earn bonuses through the Watch Along feature by completing episodes.

Netflix Games has revealed new content being added to Squid Game: Unleashed this month, including events and in-game rewards just for watching Squid Game 2. Across the month of January, players will be able to play as characters from the new season, as well as play on a new map, and experience two different events. What's more, players who link their mobile game account to their Netflix profile will be able to receive "Watch Along" rewards, which will give you bonuses for every episode you complete. We have the details below as the first three pieces of content drop on January 3.

Squid Game: Unleashed – January Content

Game (January 3): "Mingle," a new map inspired by one of the memorable new games introduced in Season 2 . Players will race to find safe rooms. If they don't find themselves in a safe room when the timer runs out, they will get eliminated, but that doesn't stop other players from eliminating each other.

"Mingle," a new map inspired by one of the memorable new games introduced in Season . Players will race to find safe rooms. If they don't find themselves in a safe room when the timer runs out, they will get eliminated, but that doesn't stop other players from eliminating each other. Character (January 3): Play as Geum-Ja (Player 149), the devoted mother from Season 2 ; she's ready for play by having a chance to start each level with a dodgeball.

Play as Geum-Ja (Player 149), the devoted mother from Season ; she's ready for play by having a chance to start each level with a dodgeball. Event (January 3-9): Dalgona Mash Up Collection Event: 3 Mingle-inspired games and a Dalgona tin collection event starting with an exclusive Season 2 character reward: Geum-Ja.

Dalgona Mash Up Collection Event: 3 Mingle-inspired games and a Dalgona tin collection event starting with an exclusive Season character reward: Geum-Ja. Character (January 9): Play as Thanos (Player 230), the charismatic rapper from Season 2 , who brings his unique style and a bonus chance to use shields.

Play as Thanos (Player 230), the charismatic rapper from Season , who brings his unique style and a bonus chance to use shields. Event (January 9-14): Thanos' Red Light Challenge: use knives to eliminate players in-game to collect points towards unlocking exclusive Season 2 Character: Thanos.

Thanos' Red Light Challenge: use knives to eliminate players in-game to collect points towards unlocking exclusive Season Character: Thanos. Character (January 16): Play as Yong-Sik (Player 007), the debt-ridden son of Geum-Ja from Season 2 , who can start each game with fireworks that are sure to spark!

Watch Along Rewards

Another industry first is the "Watch Along" feature that gives players of Squid Game: Unleashed in-game rewards for every episode of Season 2 they complete. Players will earn more rewards the more episodes they watch. ('Cash' = in-game currency, 'Wild Token' = a chance to spin the in-game wheel for more prizes)

Reward 1: 15,000 Cash. Free, requires zero episodes watched

15,000 Cash. Free, requires zero episodes watched Reward 2: 20 Wild Tokens. Watch 1 episode

20 Wild Tokens. Watch 1 episode Reward 3: 20,000 Cash. Watch a second episode

20,000 Cash. Watch a second episode Reward 4: 25 Wild Tokens. Watch a third episode

25 Wild Tokens. Watch a third episode Reward 5: 25,000 Cash. Watch a fourth episode

25,000 Cash. Watch a fourth episode Reward 6: 50 Wild Tokens. Watch a fifth episode

50 Wild Tokens. Watch a fifth episode Reward 7: 50,000 Cash. Watch a sixth episode

50,000 Cash. Watch a sixth episode Reward 8: Binni Binge-Watcher Outfit. Watch a seventh episode

