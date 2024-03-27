Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Star Ocean, Video Games | Tagged: Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Star Ocean The Second Story R Adds New Spring Update

Square Enix has added a brand new update for Star Ocean The Second Story R, giving players a new mode, story additions, and more.

Square Enix has dropped a new update into Star Ocean The Second Story R this week, giving it a few new pieces of content for the Spring. Technically being called Varion 1.10, among the new additions are the new CHAOS Mode, several new features tied to The Ten Wise Men, new character art, more items, and several other improvements. We have the details and trailer here as the content is now live.

Star Ocean The Second Story R – Spring Update

CHAOS Mode: A new, dynamic difficulty level has been introduced, entitled CHAOS mode.

A new, dynamic difficulty level has been introduced, entitled CHAOS mode. Addition of Raid Enemies (The Ten Wise Men): This new feature allows players to fight against individual members of the Ten Wise Men once players have completed the main story. Each Wise Man will come equipped with a unique special attack.

This new feature allows players to fight against individual members of the Ten Wise Men once players have completed the main story. Each Wise Man will come equipped with a unique special attack. Addition of Assault Action characters (The Ten Wise Men): Once players have defeated the newly added Raid Enemies, they will receive a unique Jewel. Each Jewel will summon the Ten Wise Men with the Assault Action system.

Once players have defeated the newly added Raid Enemies, they will receive a unique Jewel. Each Jewel will summon the Ten Wise Men with the Assault Action system. Character Art: Exciting new NPC character art drawn by character designer Yukihiro Kajimoto will be unlocked at various in-game events. This art features NPCs Regis, Allen, Mariana, Eleanor, Clyde, and Leifath. Players will be able to view every piece of character art they have unlocked throughout the story on the game's title screen, including art for playable characters.

Exciting new NPC character art drawn by character designer Yukihiro Kajimoto will be unlocked at various in-game events. This art features NPCs Regis, Allen, Mariana, Eleanor, Clyde, and Leifath. Players will be able to view every piece of character art they have unlocked throughout the story on the game's title screen, including art for playable characters. Addition of Ending Collection: You can now view all the ending patterns you've unlocked so far from the newly added Ending Collection, which can be seen from the Special option on the title screen.

You can now view all the ending patterns you've unlocked so far from the newly added Ending Collection, which can be seen from the Special option on the title screen. Additional Items: Version 1.10 adds brand-new items to the game: a mix of weapons, equipment, and character accessories. These will become available once players have completed the main storyline. Players can now opt to reset their character level but keep obtained items, allowing for continued character growth in New Game +.

