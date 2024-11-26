Posted in: Games, Lucasfilm Games, Mobile Games, Video Games, Zynga | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars: Hunters Is Coming To Steam in Early Access

Fans of Star Wars: Hunters will have a new platform to play the game on soon, as the title will come to Steam in Early Access

Article Summary Star Wars: Hunters is set to launch on Steam in Early Access by early 2025.

Experience enhanced graphics and controls on PC with high-resolution textures.

Engage in 4v4 combat and choose from a roster of diverse Star Wars characters.

Compete in multiple PVP modes on iconic Star Wars battlefields like Hoth.

Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have both confirmed that they will bring the mobile game Star Wars: Hunters over to Steam, with an Early Access window already planned. According to the team, the PC build will feature higher-resolution textures and shadows, higher rendering quality, and a high-detail PC layer to provide players with the best experience possible compared to mobile and Switch. Players will be able to use a keyboard and mouse or a controller as support will be added, along with keybinding options. The content isn't clear, but it sounds like it will be the most complete version released to date, with all content added since launch. The game will be out in Early Access first in early 2025, with a release date yet to be planned.

Star Wars : Hunters

Following the end of the Galactic Civil War, the bright lights of The Arena burst into life and offer new heroes a platform to shine across the galaxy. Located deep in the Outer Rim on the planet of Vespaara and broadcast far and wide on the HoloNet, the stories, and legends of battles that have defined galactic history are brought to life to entertain audiences and create champions seeking fame and fortune in this new gladiatorial spectacle. The Arena brings together all-new, unique Hunters from across the Star Wars galaxy, each with larger-than-life personas, rich, undiscovered pasts, and ability sets that make them formidable combatants.

Gear up for battle, choosing from a roster of new characters, including nefarious bounty hunters, heroes of the Rebellion, Imperial stormtroopers, and everything in between. Outclass opponents by mastering advanced abilities, skills, and strategies while fighting it out in intense 4v4 third-person combat and dominating opponents on the road to fame in The Arena. Customize each Hunter by collecting and equipping them with fun and unique costumes, animations, and weapon appearances, making for an impressive competitor that stands out on the battlefield and is ready to challenge for glory.

Dazzle The Arena's crowd, competing across multiple PVP game modes; within Escort, defense and attack skills are crucial as the team needs to work together to safely escort the payload before their enemies defeat them. In Control, two teams battle it out to defeat one another and take control of the central objective area until the time runs out. Each battlefield set in The Grand Arena on Vespaara evokes iconic Star Wars locales such as Tatooine, Hoth, and Endor.

