Starforge Systems Has Released a Limited Edition Terraria PC

Starforge Systems has a brand-new custom PC tower out now for fans of the game Terraria, with this super arttistic design

Starforge Systems revealed their latest custom PC tower design, as they are working with Re-Logic to present this new limited edition Terraria PC tower. As you can see from the image here, they went all out to deck this plastic case with artwork from the game while also giving you a look inside the tower. We have the specs for you below as it is currently up for grabs for about $2,100, which comes with a desk mat and additional swappable panels.

Starforge Systems x Terraria

For over a decade, gamers have been digging, fighting and building in the world of Terraria. Starforge is proud to offer a PC worthy of such a beloved title. Featuring a Radeon 7800XT and Ryzen 5 7600X, this system is perfect for building a base at the surface or pushing deep into the Underground mid Blood Moon. When you're ready for the Moon Lord, the Terraria PC from Starforge Systems is ready for you!

CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU Cooler Starforge Custom Bitspower 240mm Liquid Cooler

Starforge Custom Bitspower 240mm Liquid Cooler RAM Teamgroup Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 6000 CL38 (2x16GB)

Teamgroup Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 6000 CL38 (2x16GB) Motherboard MSI Pro B650-P Wifi

MSI Pro B650-P Wifi Graphics Card XFX Radeon RX 7800 XT

XFX Radeon RX 7800 XT Cables CableMod Pro ModMesh Sleeved Cable Extensions

CableMod Pro ModMesh Sleeved Cable Extensions Primary Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVME (min. 3,500 read)

1TB PCIe 4.0 NVME (min. 3,500 read) Power Supply MSI MAG A750GL PCIe 5

MSI MAG A750GL PCIe 5 RGB Fans 5 x Bitspower 120mm ARGB

5 x Bitspower 120mm ARGB Case Custom UV Printed Lian Li O11D Evo RGB Mid-Tower

Custom UV Printed Lian Li O11D Evo RGB Mid-Tower Add. Components Starforge Platelight

Starforge Platelight Op. System Windows 11 Home

Beginnings – Desk Mat Featuring artwork from our favorite IPs and artists, our desk mats are a perfect complement to existing art or a phenomenal foundation to start your own gaming room's aesthetic. Excellent as a cover for your desk or as an extra-large mousepad. 900x400mm.

Journey Down – 12×18 Collectible and swappable, our acrylic wall art panels are high quality with excellent detail and finish. Complete the set or mix and match various themes and from your favorite IPs.

