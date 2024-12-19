Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Re-Logic, Starforge Systems, Terraria
Starforge Systems Has Released a Limited Edition Terraria PC
Starforge Systems has a brand-new custom PC tower out now for fans of the game Terraria, with this super arttistic design
Article Summary
- Discover the new limited edition Terraria PC from Starforge Systems, showcasing stunning artwork from the game.
- This custom-designed PC includes a Radeon 7800XT and Ryzen 5 7600X, perfect for any Terraria gameplay.
- Priced at $2,100, this bundle comes with a desk mat and swappable acrylic wall art panels for a personalized setup.
- Enjoy features like RGB fans, a liquid cooler, and more in the eye-catching Lian Li O11D Evo RGB Mid-Tower case.
Starforge Systems revealed their latest custom PC tower design, as they are working with Re-Logic to present this new limited edition Terraria PC tower. As you can see from the image here, they went all out to deck this plastic case with artwork from the game while also giving you a look inside the tower. We have the specs for you below as it is currently up for grabs for about $2,100, which comes with a desk mat and additional swappable panels.
Starforge Systems x Terraria
For over a decade, gamers have been digging, fighting and building in the world of Terraria. Starforge is proud to offer a PC worthy of such a beloved title. Featuring a Radeon 7800XT and Ryzen 5 7600X, this system is perfect for building a base at the surface or pushing deep into the Underground mid Blood Moon. When you're ready for the Moon Lord, the Terraria PC from Starforge Systems is ready for you!
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Starforge Custom Bitspower 240mm Liquid Cooler
- Teamgroup Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 6000 CL38 (2x16GB)
- MSI Pro B650-P Wifi
- XFX Radeon RX 7800 XT
- CableMod Pro ModMesh Sleeved Cable Extensions
- 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVME (min. 3,500 read)
- MSI MAG A750GL PCIe 5
- 5 x Bitspower 120mm ARGB
- Custom UV Printed Lian Li O11D Evo RGB Mid-Tower
- Starforge Platelight
- Windows 11 Home
Beginnings – Desk Mat
Featuring artwork from our favorite IPs and artists, our desk mats are a perfect complement to existing art or a phenomenal foundation to start your own gaming room's aesthetic. Excellent as a cover for your desk or as an extra-large mousepad. 900x400mm.
Journey Down – 12×18
Collectible and swappable, our acrylic wall art panels are high quality with excellent detail and finish. Complete the set or mix and match various themes and from your favorite IPs.