Starforge Systems Launches The Sentinel – Master Edition Tower

Starforge Systems launched a brand new gaming tower this week with a focus on esports as they revealed The Sentinel - Master Edition.

Esports-oriented, it features Sentinels-themed design celebrating their VCT win.

Edition offers powerhouse internals like I9-13900K CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU.

Pricing starts at $2599.99, with case and add-on options for customization.

Starforge Systems revealed the latest addition to their line of gaming towers, as they have focused more on esports with The Sentinel – Master Edition. A subsidiary of OTK Media, the team has rolled out this limited-edition line that's clearly aimed at pros either looking for an upgrade tor those starting out to have something that's tournament comparable. Falling in line with the premium PC manufacturer's ongoing partnership with the Los Angeles-based esports team, Sentinels, the design of it has been focused on celebrating their VCT Americas League Valorant team, who managed to take first place at the Masters Madrid earlier this month. We have more details about what this all comes with below, as you can get your hands on it starting at about $2,600, not including accessories and upgrades.

Starforge Systems' The Sentinel – Master Edition Tower

For the 1v5ers, for the ranked grinders, and for SEN City. The Sentinel: Master Edition PC brings the already powerful internals of The Sentinel PC and adds a custom 6-panel Sentinels-themed UV print. Whether you're ranking up or lifting trophies, this PC will make sure you look good while you do it. The Sentinel – Master Edition PC features all of the internal components as Starforge Systems' current Sentinel PC, with a brand-new design.

Starforge Systems supplies the entirety of the Sentinels esports rosters, as well as massively popular content creators like Tarik, Aceu, Zombs, and 39Daph, with their premier powerhouse gaming and content PC, the Voyager Creator Elite. This top-of-the-line PC features I9-13900K, NVIDIA RTX 4090, and boasts a no-holds-barred 4K Ultra gaming experience. Additionally, The Sentinel – Master Edition PC design is also available as a stand-alone case, an add-on to Starforge Systems' Voyager and Navigator PCs, and as a stand-alone Platelight panel. Pricing details below:

Full Build: $2599.99

Case: $449.99

Voyager Add-On: $249.99

Navigator Add-On: $199.99

Platelight: $39.99

