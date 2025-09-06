Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sloth Gloss Games, Steel Century Groove

Steel Century Groove Confirmed For Early 2026 Release

Steel Century Groove has been given a release date, as the mecha rhythm-RPG dance battle game arrives in early 2026 on Steam

Play as a mech pilot battling foes through dance, set to original music or your own custom soundtrack.

Collect and upgrade mechs, customize kits and backup dancers, and master unique combat mechanics.

Flexible rhythm combat lets you choose abilities, with no accessories required—just a gamepad or keyboard.

Indie game developer and publisher Sloth Gloss Games confirmed the release date for Steel Century Groove, as it arrives early next year. In case you missed this one, this is a rhythm-RPG mecha battler game in which you are a pilot of a mech that fights off enemies in epic dance battles. Follow the beat and master moves to take down enemies in droves with your sick moves! Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game has been confirmed for a Steam release date of January 28, 2025.

Steel Century Groove

Thousands of years ago, humanity built colossal war machines to stop the apocalypse. Now they just use them for dance battles. Groove your way across a rich world, assemble the perfect mecha crew, and rise from humble beginnings to ultimate stardom. Form new friendships (and rivalries) and turn your mecha from scrap metal to a platinum superstar as you upgrade its mods and abilities, adjusting your playstyle, with RPG-like elements. Dance battles are set to a banging (copyright-friendly) soundtrack packed with original music, or you can upload tracks to create your own zero-to-hero playlist.

Collect and Upgrade: Level up your mechs, equip them with mods, and pair them with different combinations of backup dancers.

Level up your mechs, equip them with mods, and pair them with different combinations of backup dancers. Unique Gameplay Kits: Each mech has their own set of abilities, mechanics, and resources. A simple starter mech builds and spends energy, while later mechs have you maintaining an army of drones or swapping between cards in a mini deck builder.

Each mech has their own set of abilities, mechanics, and resources. A simple starter mech builds and spends energy, while later mechs have you maintaining an army of drones or swapping between cards in a mini deck builder. Flexible Rhythm Combat: Steel Century Groove doesn't demand a specific button press for each note. Instead, pick from your mech's kit of battle abilities.

Steel Century Groove doesn't demand a specific button press for each note. Instead, pick from your mech's kit of battle abilities. No Playing the Metronome: Challenge yourself against interesting melodies, even when playing with your own music. You'll never just be endlessly tapping out the beat.

Challenge yourself against interesting melodies, even when playing with your own music. You'll never just be endlessly tapping out the beat. No Accessories Required: Built from the start for gamepad or mouse & keyboard.

