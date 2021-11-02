SteelSeries Unveils New Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headsets

SteelSeries unveiled two new designs in their wireless gaming headset line as they now have the Arctis 7+ and the Arctis 7P+. The team has worked to improve on their particular design while also bringing out the best in sound and audio for next-gen consoles and PC's. A lot of what went into this line of upgrades was from fan feedback of what they'd like to see in a headset, which is what led to a number of features being included like having 30+ hours of battery life, a 15-minute quick charge feature that will get you three extra hours of gameplay, and USB-C connectivity with play-and-charge functionality. You can read more about them both below as the Arctis 7+ and Arctis 7P+ are both being sold for $170.

Arctis 7+ Wireless: Purposefully engineered for multi-system compatibility for PC, PlayStation, Mac, Android, Switch, and Oculus Quest 2, the Arctis 7+ uses lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio for ultra-low latency gaming audio via a compact USB-C dongle. To keep gamers in the zone, the Arctis 7+ features 30+ hours of battery life for nonstop gaming, easy on-ear headset controls including ChatMix, and a durable lightweight steel frame with an adjustable elastic ski-goggle style band for a comfortable fit. A Discord certified, retractable ClearCast mic uses a bidirectional design for superior noise-cancellation and vocal clarity and features an LED mute indicator. Arctis 7P+ Wireless: Specifically designed for powerful next-gen 3D Audio on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with multi-platform compatibility with PC, Mac, Android, Switch, and Oculus Quest 2, the Arctis 7P+ utilizes lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio for ultra-low latency gaming audio via a compact USB-C dongle. The 30+ hour battery life for nonstop gaming with USB-C charging, easy on-ear headset controls including sidetone (mic monitoring), and the durable lightweight steel frame with adjustable elastic ski-goggle style band help keep players both focused and comfortable during marathon gaming sessions. A Discord certified, retractable ClearCast mic uses a bidirectional design for superior noise-cancellation and vocal clarity and features an LED mute indicator.