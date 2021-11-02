SteelSeries Unveils New Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headsets

Posted on
by
|
Comments

SteelSeries unveiled two new designs in their wireless gaming headset line as they now have the Arctis 7+ and the Arctis 7P+. The team has worked to improve on their particular design while also bringing out the best in sound and audio for next-gen consoles and PC's. A lot of what went into this line of upgrades was from fan feedback of what they'd like to see in a headset, which is what led to a number of features being included like having 30+ hours of battery life, a 15-minute quick charge feature that will get you three extra hours of gameplay, and USB-C connectivity with play-and-charge functionality. You can read more about them both below as the Arctis 7+ and Arctis 7P+ are both being sold for $170.

A look at the Arctis 7+, courtesy of SteelSeries.
A look at the Arctis 7+, courtesy of SteelSeries.
Arctis 7+ Wireless: Purposefully engineered for multi-system compatibility for PC, PlayStation, Mac, Android, Switch, and Oculus Quest 2, the Arctis 7+ uses lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio for ultra-low latency gaming audio via a compact USB-C dongle. To keep gamers in the zone, the Arctis 7+ features 30+ hours of battery life for nonstop gaming, easy on-ear headset controls including ChatMix, and a durable lightweight steel frame with an adjustable elastic ski-goggle style band for a comfortable fit. A Discord certified, retractable ClearCast mic uses a bidirectional design for superior noise-cancellation and vocal clarity and features an LED mute indicator.
Arctis 7P+ Wireless: Specifically designed for powerful next-gen 3D Audio on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with multi-platform compatibility with PC, Mac, Android, Switch, and Oculus Quest 2, the Arctis 7P+ utilizes lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio for ultra-low latency gaming audio via a compact USB-C dongle. The 30+ hour battery life for nonstop gaming with USB-C charging, easy on-ear headset controls including sidetone (mic monitoring), and the durable lightweight steel frame with adjustable elastic ski-goggle style band help keep players both focused and comfortable during marathon gaming sessions. A Discord certified, retractable ClearCast mic uses a bidirectional design for superior noise-cancellation and vocal clarity and features an LED mute indicator.
A look at the Arctis 7P+, courtesy of SteelSeries.
A look at the Arctis 7P+, courtesy of SteelSeries.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.