Stern Pinball Reveals New Dungeons & Dragons Table

Stern Pinball showed off their latest pinball table this week, as Dungeons & Dragons fans have a new game with The Tyrant's Eye. Working with Wizards of the Coast, the two teams have created a title that will incorporate much of the TTRPG's world and mechanics while still retaining the action of an adventure within the confines of a pinball table. You can choose a character class to go off on an adventure that plays out on the monitor and on the table as you attempt to vanquish foes and find treasure. As has become standard, the company released three versions of the game: a Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition, all with their own features, art, and price points. We have more details below as the game is on sale now.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant's Eye

In Stern Pinball's Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant's Eye pinball games, players are chosen members of the Dragonshield Guild, trying to defeat the dragon queen Tiamat, who is hatching a plan to rise again, triggering the War of Dragons, with Xanathar, Balinor and Sammaster all fighting for power. Players will experience the game's fantasy world under the glass, fusing pinball with the iconic franchise like never before. Battle Rath the Relentless, the red dragon, the most advanced animatronic mech in pinball, intelligently reacts to player action with multi-axis motion and features omnidirectional impact sensing technology. Voiced by the iconic Michael Dorn, players will attempt to defeat Rath the Relentless with pinballs and by hitting the three-bank target, steal its treasure. When Rath the Relentless breathes his magnificent fire, multiple pinballs shoot from its mouth but be prepared. Players can activate a metal shield between the flippers to not only defend against attacks but also assist with playfield shots.

Enjoy mysterious and exciting features by navigating through hidden passageways, experience an electromagnet-powered gelatinous cube that freezes the pinball, and explore dynamic dungeon levels that are accessed through a disappearing playfield trap door. Other features include Fizmo's store that allows players to acquire unique items, a treasure chest that unleashes mimic monsters, and more secrets to uncover. Roll the dice with randomness as players unlock where shots and choices control the path of the game's campaign, driving toward different story endings. Each path is different for players, spanning from characters to trinkets to weekly items and more; once the game campaign has concluded, additional characters will be unlocked.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant's Eye is in a beautiful package with Stern's ever-expanding Insider Connected platform, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in multiple ways, including ongoing code updates from Stern Pinball to extend and improve the experience over time. Through Insider Connected, players can choose to pick up where they left off with Stern's new PinSave System, including character experience points, inventory items, and game campaign progress. For a more traditional pinball experience, players can start each game without saved progress. Players can also play cooperatively, sharing game progress together along their pinball adventure.

To honor the original release of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) from 1974, the Limited Edition model will be limited to 740 games globally. This highly collectible model includes the Speaker Expression Lighting System with D&D-themed game effects, a full-color Dragon-inspired mirrored backglass, full-color reflective foil Tiamat and Xanathar high-definition cabinet decals with hand-drawn artwork by Vincent Proce, exclusive custom D&D "Dragon Red" powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner's badge on registration.

