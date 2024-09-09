Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chronicle Games, Strange Seed

Strange Seed Announced Free Demo Coming Later This Month

A new creature evolution game is on the way called Strange Seed, as you'll get to try it out in a free demo later this September

Article Summary Strange Seed lets you evolve creatures by mixing traits to solve puzzles, with a free demo on Steam from September 26.

Inspired by Spore, Strange Seed combines creature evolution with action-adventure RPG elements.

Over 10 million potential creature combinations, including non-biological parts like machine guns.

Face Metroidvania-style challenges and boss fights requiring specific part combinations.

Indie game developer and publisher Chronicle Games has announced a brand new game, Strange Seed, is on the way. This is an all-new creature evolution title in which you'll mix and match creature traits to create new beings, which you will then use to solve puzzles and navigate the world around you. The game will be getting a free demo on PC via Steam on September 26, so you can experiment with it yourself, but no timetable was revealed for a launch of any kind. In the meantime, enjoy the announcement trailer above.

Strange Seed

Strange Seed is a creature evolution game crossed with an action-adventure RPG. You're a lowly blob — but with the ability to evolve any DNA you eat, you don't have to stay that way. Upgrade parts to fight, run, fly, and overcome your environment. Mammals, birds, insects, dinosaurs — everything is on your menu! It's inspired by Spore's creature stage but reimagined as a role-playing journey where your parts actually matter. Start your journey as a humble blob, the "strange seed" that just fell off a very abnormal tree. There are a lot of blobs out there, but you seem to be somewhat unique. Acquire parts of DNA from any creature you eat. Combine parts to achieve the most powerful body! However, be careful not to neglect any part of your form. A powerful head and torso might be good for fighting — but too slow to chase down prey. No creature part is useless!

7 part slots, 30+ full creatures: over 10 million potential combinations!

Extras: from horns and ears to hats and machine guns, you aren't limited to biological parts

Metroidvania challenges: specific parts combinations are necessary to solve certain challenges

Part features: flying, climbing, charging, reading, and other weird abilities

Intimidating (but cheeseable, you've got all those parts) boss fights

