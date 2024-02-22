Posted in: Games, Stranger Things, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Stranger Things VR, Tender Claws

Stranger Things VR Has Been Released On Meta Quest

Now you can venture into the Upside Down in VR, as Stranger Things VR is officially out today on all Meta Quest headsets.

VR developer and publisher Tender Claws, along with Netflix, have officially released Stranger Things VR today, as you can get the game on all Meta Quest headsets. The game will take you on an entirely different kind of adventure within the show's universe, as you'll experience some of the same stories you encountered in various episodes, but this time through different points of view. The launch came with a new trailer you can check out here before playing the game.

Stranger Things VR

Stranger Things VR gives fans the opportunity to play as Vecna, exploring his transformation from Henry Creel into the imposing villain and offering new and never-before-seen perspectives on key events from the beloved Netflix series. Players will have the ability to wield telekinetic powers, build up a formidable hive mind of demo-creatures, open and close portals to other realms, and invade the psyches of other characters, such as Will Byers and Billy Hargrove to bend them to Vecna's will. Along the way, new insights will be revealed as to the true depth of Vecna's influence on events from seasons 1-4 of the series.

The game was a deep collaboration between Tender Claws and Netflix, featuring the vocal talents of series actors Matthew Modine (as Dr. Martin Brenner) and Jamie Campbell Bower (as Vecna / Henry Creel), music contributed by series composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, and series writer Paul Dichter advising the Stranger Things VR writers room. Development on Stranger Things VR began in 2020, giving the Tender Claws team valuable insights into the series' narrative developments for Season 4 (2022) that informed the game and allowed them to help flesh out the character of Henry Creel / Vecna in meaningful ways.

Grab, crush, and throw your opponents using telekinesis.

Relive memories from Henry's time at Hawkins Lab with Dr. Brenner as you explore an otherworldly, interconnected hive mind.

Inhabit the dreams and memories of fan-favorite characters like Will Byers and Billy Hargrove as you manipulate them to do your bidding.

Open and close portals between worlds and realities… at your peril.

