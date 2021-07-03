Streets Of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare Release Date Announced

Dotemu revealed this week when we'll be seeing the Mr. X Nightmare DLC be made available for Streets Of Rage 4. We now know that this new DLC will launch on July 15th for $8 on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Windows Store. What's more, a new physical version of the game will this content included on the cartridge is also now available for pre-order through Merge Games, and will launch on September 28th. We have the full rundown of what's in the DLC along with the latest trailer for you here.

The fight continues in Wood Oak City! After the events of Streets Of Rage 4, our heroes wanted to prepare themselves for future threats. Axel, Blaze and their mates will start a very special deranged training with the help of Dr. Zan, who built an AI program from the remnants of Mister X's brain that simulates every kind of danger they could be facing. Streets Of Rage 4 DLC: Mr. X Nightmare is adding three new playable characters and a special Survival game mode later this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A separate free update is arriving alongside the DLC on all platforms with additional content. Mr. X Nightmare includes lively new original music from Tee Lopes, a composer and arranger previously featured in Sonic Mania, League of Legends, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom among other titles.

Each completed level offers two randomized perks to choose from, granting stackable bonuses to power up combatants in unique and devastating ways until they're defeated. Braving Survival's onslaughts also permanently unlocks new moves for use across any of Streets of Rage 4's modes, allowing players to personalize movelists for their favorite characters. Progress unlocks devastating new weapons within both Survival mode and an incoming training mode, as well as gallery content. The mode's leaderboards keep track of the community's well-fought runs too; who will be Wood Oak City's finest fighter? Mr. X Nightmare bundles the above with the playable debut of Estel Aguirre, fully realized playable versions of Max Thunder and Shiva, and grooving original music from Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, League of Legends). A separate free update adding an in-depth training system, color palette options, a fiendish New Mania+ difficulty, plus a wealth of refinements and balancing changes addressing feedback from Streets of Rage 4's passionate community, also arrives on July 15.