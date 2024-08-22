Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: redacted, Striking Distance Studios

Striking Distance Studios Reveals [REDACTED] During Gamescom 2024

Striking Distance Studios revealed more about [REDACTED] at Gamescom 2024, which was previously know as Project Birdseye.

Article Summary Striking Distance Studios unveils new sci-fi roguelike dungeon crawler set in The Callisto Protocol universe.

Originally known as Project Birdseye, the game now has a name that feels like it has been banned.

Players must fight, adapt, and survive in Black Iron Prison with various weapons, skills, and upgrades.

Expect rival survivors, challenging last-corpse battles, and unique replayability features in this thrilling game.

Developer Striking Distance Studios and publisher Krafton Inc. have revealed new info about [REDACTED] during Gamescom 2024. The game was originally introduced to fans as Project Birdseye, but it looks like they decided to go for a name that makes it feel like the game has been banned. The reality is that this is a new sci-fi roguelike dungeon crawler set in The Callisto Protocol universe, with elements of punk rock mixed in to give it an edge. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be out on October 31, 2024.

[REDACTED]

[REDACTED] takes you deep into Black Iron Prison, a high-tech correctional facility on Jupiter's icy moon, Callisto. Inmates are infected and mutating, security systems are indiscriminate, and other survivors are trying to escape by any means necessary. And though you're just a modest security guard with one job – make it to the last escape pod alive – you'll have an arsenal of weapons, suits, skills, experiments, and more to help you get out of Black Iron Prison alive. This game is all about fighting, dying, dying again, dying some more, and adapting, taking the classic roguelike formula and cranking it to eleven. The greatest hits are all there, like unlimited replayability, strategic build metal, progression through death, powerful upgrades, speed-running challenges, and (just in case you missed it) dying. Don't worry, though, because we've thrown in a few new ideas to ensure each run hits a little differently.

ACCESSIBLE ACTION : Black Iron Prison is your playground. Arm yourself with a mix of guns, melee weapons, skills, and upgrades. The game is intuitive to play, but mastering it is another story. Battle through waves of monstrosities to reach that last escape pod, feeling the rush of survival and the sting of every death.

: Black Iron Prison is your playground. Arm yourself with a mix of guns, melee weapons, skills, and upgrades. The game is intuitive to play, but mastering it is another story. Battle through waves of monstrosities to reach that last escape pod, feeling the rush of survival and the sting of every death. RIVALS : Black Iron Prison's infected inmates and monsters are bad enough, but it's the other survivors trying to escape you need to watch out for. They are gunning for the last escape pod and can be a right pain in the *** as they throw unexpected challenges in your path or attempt to take you out head-on.

: Black Iron Prison's infected inmates and monsters are bad enough, but it's the other survivors trying to escape you need to watch out for. They are gunning for the last escape pod and can be a right pain in the *** as they throw unexpected challenges in your path or attempt to take you out head-on. FIGHT YOUR LAST CORPSE: Let's face it, you're going to die. Don't dwell on it. Instead, hunt down your last corpse and take it out to earn a high-tier experiment from your previous run. But don't take the fight lightly. The corpse you battle will have the same weapons, upgrades, suit, and experiments you had on your previous run – the stronger you were, the stronger it is.

