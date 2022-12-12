Super People 2 Change The Game Name & Add New Content

Developer and publisher Wonder Games have changed the name of their game to Super People 2 and added new content as well. The name, much like the content, reflects the new direction they are taking with the title. Almost akin to Overwatch 2, except this is more of a radical change to the game designed to improve the core game elements and systems while also changing what it is you're playing. We got the rundown for you below and a new video going over the changes that you can now experience in the game.

"Two of the major changes coming to Super People 2 include character growth and progression as well as an update to some of the "beginner unfriendly" systems in the game. In terms of character growth and progression, the previous max level of 27 has been reduced by more than half to level 12 and all characters start at level 3. A unique class system has also been simplified to three skills and one ultimate per class. Ultimate skills also power with character leveling. To help players jumping into the game for the first time, equipment crafting and class-specialized weapons have been removed completely. Starting with three ready-to-use skills allows for a quicker buildup and fast, early game battles. This change allows players to focus solely on the battle and survival."

"Along with these two major changes, Super People 2 features different available game modes. Solo, duo and squad modes have been reduced to solos and trios. Duos and squads may return at a later date as the game eventually attracts more players to the game. Many events are underway to commemorate the launch of SUPER PEOPLE 2! The Everyday Login Reward will reward players with exclusive in-game items each day they log-in. The 'Weekly Mission Event' will reward 200 in-game Diamonds to those who complete missions. For each mission, 100 players will be selected to receive the Diamond reward. Also, an exclusive costume will be rewarded to returning soldiers, who haven't played the game since November 12th will be considered as a Returning Soldier. Each of these three events will run until 25th!"