Is Goomy Community Day Coming To Pokémon GO Next Month?

More than two years of accurate predictions for the June Community Day and Pokémon GO Fest Shiny drops have led us to this moment.

The dates have been announced for the next three Community Days in Pokémon GO, along with a Community Day Classic, a Raid Day, a Shadow Raid Weekend, and more. Let's get into it.

We're excited to share the dates for next Season's Community Days! Sunday, June 9, 2024 Saturday, June 22, 2024 (Community Day Classic) Sunday, July 21, 2024 Saturday, August 31, 2024 And Community Days aren't the only events on the horizon for the coming Season—there are other fun in-game events on the way, and their dates are as follows! Saturday, June 29, 2024 (Raid Day) Saturday, July 27, 2024 (???) Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, 2024 (Shadow Raid Weekend) Stay tuned for more details about June Community Day and beyond!

I am certain that June will be Goomy Community Day. This hasn't been announced, but looking at Niantic's pattern, I have been able to predict the June Community Day choice and the biggest GO Fest Shiny release two years in a row. In my article "Prediction Confirmed: Pokémon GO Axew Community Day In June 2023," I looked back on my 2022 prediction:

That's another Pokémon GO prediction that has come true! Last year, I wrote, "Will Niantic stick to this pattern in Pokémon GO? If so, I'd expect Axew Community Day next June with Shiny Goomy as a major chase of Pokémon GO Fest 2023. What do you think?" Well, after predicting Deino Community Day for June 2022 and Axew Community Day for June 2023, I'd say buckle in! First, let's talk about Axew Community Day!

I later predicted Goomy as the GO Fest 2023 Shiny drop, which ended up happening. Next, I believe we will see Goomy Community Day in June 2024, and my prediction of Shiny Jangmo-o has already been confirmed for GO Fest 2024. If the pattern holds true, June 2025 Community Day will feature Jangmo-o with GO Fest 2025 dropping Shiny… well, if we were going in regional order, it would be Dragapult, but now it's looking more likely to be Frigibax.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in May 2024:

May 23 – June 1: The new Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakatak make their debut. They will be regional: Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere

The new Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakatak make their debut. They will be regional: Weekends in May: Shadow Entei

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, May 29: Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere



Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2024:

May 23 – June 1: Mega Pideot (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in May 2024:

May 23 – 28, 2024: Ultra Space Wonders

Ultra Space Wonders May 26, 2024: Incense Day

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in May 2024:

Tuesday, May 23, 2024: Mareanie with double catch XP

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 1st, 2024 until June 1st, 2024:

Hisuian Sneasel, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o

Sandygast

Dubwool

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

