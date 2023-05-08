Chess Universe+ Has Been Released For Apple Arcade Looking for a different kind of game of chess? Apple Arcade now has Chess Universe+ as an exclusive title to their platform.

Tilting Point, along with developer Kings Of Games, has revealed that Chess Universe+ has officially been released exclusively for Apple Arcade. The game takes all of the gameplay of a game of chess and hikes it up in a few different ways that make it creative and fun for you and whoever you play against. What's more, this version of the game will come with some enhancements from the original, hence the "plus" in the title, giving you some additional cosmetics, game modes, and things to do on the side. We got more info on the game below as it is available right now.

"Chess Universe+ brings the world of chess to all audiences through an educational and fun learning experience. The brainchild of two chess Grandmasters, Duško Pavasović and Luka Lenič, Chess Universe+ teaches the fundamentals of chess to new players, and strengthens the strategy and confidence of seasoned players. Players will hone their skills against fellow enthusiasts, earn rewards, and compete with each other in challenges. Duško Pavasović, a three times Slovenian Chess Champion and Chess Grandmaster since 1998, founded Kings of Games in 2019 with Luka Lenič, the 2002 Junior World Champion and a Chess Grandmaster since 2007. Both were inspired to bring chess closer to the general public through their experiences playing in international tournaments around the globe. With the help of these two Grandmasters, Chess Universe+ offers a level of authenticity not found in most chess games on the market."