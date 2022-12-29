Gorilla Tag Officially Releases On Meta Quest 2 & Steam VR

Developer and publisher Another Axiom have finally released their latest VR game, Gorilla Tag, for Oculus Quest 2 as well as Steam VR. The game had been teased for a bit, giving players a very different kind of experience when it comes to tag in a VR setting. The game was originally revealed back in 2021, created and developed by Kerestell Smith (aka Lemming). We have more info on it for you here as the game is ready for you to play tag in some weird ways through VR.

"Reject Humanity. Run, climb, and jump in VR using a unique locomotion method that only needs the movement of your hands and arms. No buttons, no sticks, no teleportation. Push off of surfaces to jump and squeeze them with both hands to climb. There are four different game modes – From simple Tag, for up to 3 players, or infection mode, with four or more. The Hunt game mode gives you a unique personal target to chase down. Paintbrawl is a team vs. team paintball battle using slingshots. Run from the other gorillas, or outmaneuver the survivors to catch them. Parkour up trees and cliff faces to evade and chase monke down. Hang out in a virtual jungle with randos or group up in a private room with friends to hang out and play.

"The stakes are low, so feel free to just chat or make up your own games. The movement is easy to learn, and hard to master. Crossplay with the PC versions of the game, so play with anyone on any platform. There are six different levels to explore. Each with their own topography that form routes and obstacles to play on. For the uninitiated, Gorilla Tag lets up to 10 players enter and explore a jungle-like world where you can run, jump, climb, and—obviously—play tag. You use only the movement of your hands and arms to interact with the world—no buttons, joysticks, or teleportation required. There are four different game modes to choose from: a simple game of Tag, running from infected gorillas or outmaneuvering survivors in Infection, targeting opponents in Hunt, and slingshotting paint in Paintbrawl. It's all simple to learn and play but difficult to master."