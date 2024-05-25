Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: mega raids, pidgeot, pokemon

Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Use our Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide to take down this Normal/Flying-type species in Pokémon GO to earn Mega Energy and hunt for a Shiny.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders, continues. With the new slate of Raids announced for May, we now know how this season will close out. We will see Tapu Fini and Regirock return to Tier Five Raids, followed by the release of Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakataka through Ultra Wormholes. In addition to that, we will see some older Megs return while Shadow Suicune gets its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Mega Pidgeot so you can earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your own Pidgeot… and maybe catch a Shiny along the way. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Pidgeot Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Pidgeot counters as such:

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Pidgeot with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Therian Forme Thunduru: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Pidgeot can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note, though, that Pidgeot will offer quite a bit of extra Pidgey Candy if caught with a Pinap Berry or Silver Pinap, as it is the final form of a three-stage evolutionary line.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!

