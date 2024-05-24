Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alaskan Road Truckers, Green Man Gaming

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition Announced For July Release

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition has an official release date as it comes to Xbox and PlayStation owners later this July.

Article Summary Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition hits Xbox and PlayStation on July 11, 2024.

Dive into a driving sim with survival mechanics across Alaska's treacherous roads.

Face dynamic weather, perform repairs, and survive challenges in three game modes.

Customize your truck, manage your headquarters, and build your trucking reputation.

Indie game developer and publisher Green Man Gaming has confirmed the release date for Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition. This version is basically the console edition of the game, as it gives Xbox and PlayStation players everything from the PC edition released so far in one easy-to-own package. Players will be able to snag a copy of the game for either console on July 11, 2024. In the meantime, you can check out everything this edition has to offer with the latest trailer, which we have for you here.

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition brings life on The Last Frontier to Xbox and PlayStation fans in a wintery mix of driving simulation and on-foot survival mechanics on 11th July. As a daring trucker, take perilous routes to save time, perform roadside repairs on your rig, and brave the dangerous conditions in challenging survival-based gameplay as you travel across 6,000 miles of roadway in 260,000 square miles of country.

Drive: Travel the wilds of Alaska on a sprawling map as you battle a dynamic weather system. Haul a range of cargo through the toughest conditions. Gear up and prepare for the journey ahead, with truck maintenance, emergency repairs, and other challenges to contend with.

Travel the wilds of Alaska on a sprawling map as you battle a dynamic weather system. Haul a range of cargo through the toughest conditions. Gear up and prepare for the journey ahead, with truck maintenance, emergency repairs, and other challenges to contend with. Survive: Stranded and low on funds for roadside assistance? Leave the safety of your cab and fix your truck if you can brave the wintery conditions. Don't just fuel your rig; contend with hunger, fatigue, and body temperature to keep yourself healthy. Battle the elements with mudslides, avalanches, fallen trees, and blizzards. Tackle three game modes, casual, standard, and hardcore, for the most challenging experience.

Stranded and low on funds for roadside assistance? Leave the safety of your cab and fix your truck if you can brave the wintery conditions. Don't just fuel your rig; contend with hunger, fatigue, and body temperature to keep yourself healthy. Battle the elements with mudslides, avalanches, fallen trees, and blizzards. Tackle three game modes, casual, standard, and hardcore, for the most challenging experience. Thrive: Make your mobile home your own – customize your truck and stand out from the crowd. Build your reputation, manage your HQ, and be the master of your own destiny.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!