Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game Releases Free Breaking Ground Update

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game has a new update available right now, as players can get their hands on the Breaking Ground Update.

Article Summary Expeditions: A MudRunner Game's free Breaking Ground Update is live.

Explore newly added Arizona terrain and caves altered by an earthquake.

Two new vehicles and a specialist, Marcus Kingsley, enhance your missions.

Exciting future updates to include co-op mode and fresh game content.

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have released a new free update for Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, as you can download the Breaking Ground Update. The game will have you running around Arizona after an earthquake takes place, as you have a new set of missions to take care of and new areas to explore. We have the details and trailer here as the update is available right now.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Breaking Ground Update

After an earthquake in the heart of Arizona, the surroundings no longer look the same. Use all your wilderness exploration skills to find your way through these dangerous and barren hills and canyons. As an explorer essential to the progress of science, you're about to reveal to the world the existence of an unknown civilization. Follow the clues, observe the tracks and take part in one of history's greatest discoveries! While Expeditions' immense playground stretches across the surface, this Breaking Ground Update offers, for the first time in the MudRunner series, a teaser of a new environment to come to the game. Discover an introduction to Kanab Creek caves, and get ready to continue the adventure underground in future updates!

To help you with the 22 missions featured in this update, two new vehicles are available: the SIRO 72 T8-H and the AFIM Hornet 622T. A new specialist has also been added to your team, Marcus Kingsley, whose skills will be very handy. And it's not all, as even more content is coming with future updates. Expeditions will continue to offer a lot of free content, including new game mechanics, specialists, vehicles, in addition to the new paid content included as part of the Year 1 Pass. Between now and Season 1, the teams are working hard to improve the game and give players the best possible experience, and we're happy to announce that the long-awaited co-op mode is coming this summer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!