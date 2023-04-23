Samsung Smart TV Owners Get Two New Gaming Options Those of you who happen to own a Samsung Smart TV with the Gaming Hub now have some new options revolving around Minecraft and Luna.

Those of you who happen to own one of the newer Samsung Smart TVs with the Gaming Hub have a couple of options that dropped this week. The first one is that Amazon Luna has officially been added to the Gaming Hub in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany, expanding their reach on a global level after seeing success with its access in the United States. The only things a player needs is a Luna Controller or any other compatible USB 2.0 and Bluetooth controller to play games on it. Meanwhile, those who happen to be Amazon Prime members can play a rotating selection of games on Luna every month, which you'll be able to do at no additional cost. For the month of April, you'll be able to play Yakuza Kiwami 2, Horizon Chase Turbo, The Jackbox Games Party Pack 3, and The Adventure Pals. You can read more details about all of this on Luna's latest blog.

The second big addition is that you can now play Minecraft Legends on your Samsung TV with no console required. If you have a 2022-2023 Samsung Smart TV model, you can play the game immediately through the Samsung Gaming Hub via the Xbox app, while select 2021 Samsung Smart TV owners can play the game via the Xbox App available in the Samsung App Store. The game recently came out for PC and consoles, but this is basically a way to do cloud gaming for the title immediately if you have one of their TVs. You can read more about the game below.

"In Minecraft Legends, you play as a brave hero, uniting the inhabitants of the Overworld to fight off a devastating piglin invasion. Nether portals have appeared all over the once-peaceful Overworld, bringing piglins and spreading netherrack, and it's up to you to lead the charge and destroy them before the corruption covers everything! In this game, mobs that you would typically fight or avoid in the original Minecraft will become your friends and fight alongside you. The story of Minecraft Legends is one that's been passed down through time in the Overworld, so who's to say whether it's real or not? The truth is nobody can, so it's up to you to discover it and craft your own theories!"