Syracuse University & Gen.G Partner For New Esports Programs

Esports team Gen.G have annoucned a new partnership with Syracuse University, as they will off a new esports-focused program

Syracuse University and esports team Gen.G announced a new partnership this morning, in which the team will bring a new kind of program to the college. The two have penned a multi-year partnership with the goal of giving students interested in getting into esports a special one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the option as part of their curriculum with an Esports Communications and Management Bachelor's program. The program will feature participation in the Gen.G Practicum Abroad, which will offer students the opportunity to take part in an intensive, three-week program where they will study abroad in South Korea. We have more details below about the partnership.

Syracuse University x Gen.G

The partnership will feature participation in the Gen.G Practicum Abroad, which offers students the opportunity to take part in an intensive, three-week program to study in South Korea. The partnership will also bring Gen.G's Campus Takeover conference and program to Syracuse to celebrate the University's soon-to-be-completed esports hub in the center of campus at the Schine Student Center. Campus Takeover events draw students, faculty, professional leaders, and other stakeholders from around the world to discuss key issues and emerging trends in the esports and gaming industries. Syracuse University is the first major university in the country to offer an esports bachelor's program. The degree is offered jointly by the Newhouse School of Public Communications and Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics.

The Gen.G Practicum Abroad program will offer Syracuse students an expansive hands-on learning experience in the heart of the esports industry in South Korea. The program led by Gen.G professionals includes custom esports programming, mentorship by industry professionals, special lectures, industry "lunch-and-learns" and professional networking, all while immersing students in Korean culture and its history in esports. Students will visit competitive organizations and gaming publisher studios. Students will also take part in Gen.G's award-winning Campus Takeover event, which will be hosted for the first time on the Syracuse campus in Fall 2025. The free-to-enter conference will focus on supporting the esports ecosystem in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, promoting academic, broadcast, and competitive excellence through informative panels and seminars featuring industry professionals. The Campus Takeover at Syracuse will also be the first to feature an innovative business case study competition.

