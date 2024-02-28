Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Nickelodeon, Video Games | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath Of The Mutants

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath Of The Mutants Announced

Nickelodeon and GameMill will release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath Of The Mutants for PC and consoles this April.

Article Summary New TMNT arcade game announced by Nickelodeon and GameMill for April release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath Of The Mutants inspired by classic TMNT games.

Featuring the 2012 Nickelodeon series' cast and characters battling iconic foes.

Includes six stages, 13 bosses, local co-op, and character-specific superattacks.

Yesterday, GameMill Entertainment and Nickelodeon revealed a new arcade title on the way as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath Of The Mutants is coming this April. Harkening back to a lot of the arcade titles we grew up with involving the heroes in a half-shell, this is an all-new story adventure for up to four players as you will fight as the 2012 incarnation of the group. You'll get the chance to face off against some of the team's greatest foes as you fight across iconic New York City landmarks and locations from the series, attempting to stop Shredder, the Foot Clan, Krang, and more. We have more info for you as well as the latest trailer for the game, as you'll be able to play it on April 23 for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath Of The Mutants

Join Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo from the 2012 Nickelodeon series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in this exciting arcade-beat-em-up inspired by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. Battle your way across Coney Island, Dimension X, and more on a mission to defeat the Foot Clan and your arch-nemesis Shredder!

Double the Mayhem: Fight your way through six stages and 13 boss battles, including three all-new stages and six new boss battles not present in the original arcade release.

Fight your way through six stages and 13 boss battles, including three all-new stages and six new boss battles not present in the original arcade release. Play as the Four Turtles: Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey, voiced by the talents of the 2012 TMNT series (Seth Green, Sean Astin, Rob Paulsen, Greg Cipes), are ready to fight against the evil Foot Clan!

Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey, voiced by the talents of the 2012 TMNT series (Seth Green, Sean Astin, Rob Paulsen, Greg Cipes), are ready to fight against the evil Foot Clan! Unleash Turtle Power: Use special superattacks unique to each Turtle to devastate waves of enemies and find tokens to summon mutant backup to help clear your foes.

Use special superattacks unique to each Turtle to devastate waves of enemies and find tokens to summon mutant backup to help clear your foes. Team Up in Local Co-op: Play with your friends in a four-player local couch co-op.

