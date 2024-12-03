Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tencent Games, Video Games | Tagged: MoreFun Studios, The Hidden Ones

Tencent Games Announces New Action-Fighting Title The Hidden Ones

Tencent Games has revealed a new action-fighting game on the way called The Hidden Ones, based on the anime Hitori No Shita: The Outcast

Dive into mythical worlds blending Eastern myths, martial arts, and stunning cinematic designs.

Explore Story, Duel, and Trial modes for strategic battles and immersive martial arts combat.

Pre-register now for a fair PvP experience enhanced by strategic and captivating gameplay.

Tencent Games and MoreFun Studios have come together for another game, this time an action-fighting title called The Hidden Ones. This 3D cinematic animation game is based on the popular manga and anime, Hitori No Shita: The Outcast, featuring many of the characters and settings from the series, all in a mythical world rooted in ancient Chinese urban legends, myths, and philosophies. The game is currently taking pre-registrations right now, as it will be released sometime in 2025 for PC and mobile. For now, enjoy the trailer above, as an Alpha Test is in the works.

The Hidden Ones

The Hidden Ones, based on the popular manga and anime Hitori No Shita: The Outcast, is set in a mythical world rooted in ancient Eastern myths and philosophies such as Taoism and Yin Yang. Players will use unique skill sets to develop their abilities and engage in exhilarating, strategic, and action-packed battles. Featuring thrilling Eastern martial arts combat showcased through artistic expression, the upcoming title promises to deliver a visually stunning and captivating gaming experience. Players will focus on the Outcasts' identities as ordinary people and immerse themselves in a cinematic story set in the world of modern martial arts. Building on the original franchise's Chinese superpower lore, players will also delve deeper into the pursuits, identities, and Tao of the various Outcast characters.

The Hidden Ones introduces three exciting game modes:

Story – Various boss mechanics and designs reflect the different chapters of the mythical martial arts story. Experience cinematic-style cutscenes and beautifully designed levels that immerse players in the action. Venture into the world of The Outcast through action-packed battles and explore the story from multiple perspectives.

Duel – Engage in high-intensity battles and adapt in the blink of an eye. By integrating other characters' skills into the action roulette, players can gain a game-changing advantage. Use unique skills and strategies in a fair and competitive environment.

Trial – Conquer all the epic bosses that emerge throughout the story mode. Battle bosses grow stronger with each fight, and players must master different characters and battle styles to prevail.

Additionally, Key Features of The Hidden Ones experience include:

Captivating Outcast stories and fast-paced combat – Unveil the ancient myths of the Outcast world and engage in electrifying combat across diverse game modes.

Myth and martial arts combined in cinematic design – Experience unique Eastern martial arts combat, featuring enticing cinematic scenes inspired by an urban myth with ancient elements.

Completely fair PvP experience – The core values of The Hidden Ones focus on ensuring fair competitive play and upholding a strict zero-tolerance policy against cheating.

