That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Announced

Bandai Namco revealed a new manga IP title coming out this year called That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime ISEKAI Chronicles.

Article Summary Bandai Namco announces That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime game.

Relive the manga's story and engage in two original adventures.

Build and expand a village to a nation with Tempest Resonance.

Combine classic JRPG battles with city-building in ISEKAI Chronicles.

In one of the more interesting moves of the year, Bandai Namco has announced a new game with That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime ISEKAI Chronicles. The devs are taking cues from the popular serialized manga, anime, and light novel series by the same name, as they have transformed it into a brand-new action RPG. It looks like they will take the primary story and write a game around it, so those of you who have read it will have a chance to live the lives of these characters beat-for-beat. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on August 8 for PC and consoles.

Relive the original storyline from the encounter with the Kijin to the battle against the Kingdom of Falmuth! In addition, there are two new adventures exclusive to the game from the series' original author for fans to enjoy! As players progress through the story and meet new allies, their community will grow from a small village to a great nation. Build a wide variety of buildings to take advantage of the Tempest Resonance which strengthens residents as you create more structures in your village!

Experience the thrilling and fulfilling life of an all-powerful slime as you befriend new allies, defeat challenging foes, and thrive in your ever-expanding city! Work together to solve residents' problems and make the country a better place. ISEKAI Chronicles combines elements of classic JRPG battles and fun city-building mechanics to create a unique gameplay experience perfect for gamers of all kinds. Players can enjoy thrilling action battles that combine flashy special moves and powerful combos. Through leveling up bonds with friends, Rimuru will learn Special Attacks, and even have allies join in to back up Rimiru's attack. Finish off formidable enemies that are coming to destroy Tempest with Special Skills animated in retro 8-bit style!

