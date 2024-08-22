Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Supermassive Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Casting Of Frank Stone

The Casting Of Frank Stone Releases New Features Trailer

Get a better look at The Casting Of Frank Stone as the latest trailer shows off the various features of this all-new horror title

Article Summary Explore the new features of The Casting Of Frank Stone revealed in the latest trailer from Gamescom 2024.

Relive key story moments and uncover hidden collectibles with the director's Cutting Room Floor feature.

Enhanced for streamers with Twitch Integration, letting viewers vote on key game decisions with limited veto options.

Face supernatural threats with the 8MM Camera Feature and enjoy local play with up to four friends in Couch Co-Op mode.

Behaviour Interactive and Supermassive Games released a new trailer for The Casting Of Frank Stone during Gamescom 2024, as they showed off more of the game's features. The trailer shows off a lot of gameplay and parts of the story as we get to see more from the upcoming co-op horror title. However, they also show off some of the additional content, such as the Director's Chair, where you get to relive different moments, or the 8MM camera option to see the invisible stalker. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the game will be released on September 3, 2024.

The Casting Of Frank Stone

The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past. As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone's blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself. In the depths of an Oregon steel mill, the gruesome crimes of a sadistic killer spawn horrors beyond comprehension. Delve into the mystery of Cedar Hills alongside an original cast of characters bound together on a twisted journey where nothing is quite as it seems. Every decision you make shapes the story and impacts the fate of the characters within it. Brimming with emotional gut punches and high-stakes horror, discover how a simple decision can become a truly heart-wrenching dilemma.

Cutting Room Floor: Step into the director's chair and revisit key story decisions, seek out missing collectibles, or relive your favorite moments without having to start a new game. Unlock the Cutting Room Floor by purchasing the Deluxe Edition or completing The Casting of Frank Stone for the first time. ​

Twitch Integration: Streamers and viewers alike can experience The Casting of Frank Stone together. With a Twitch Integration feature, viewers can vote on each choice throughout the game. Streamers will have a limited number of vetoes to override a decision should they disagree with the audience's choice.

Plunderer's Instinct: Plunderer's Instinct, which shares a name with a Dead by Daylight Survivor Perk, highlights the aura of any Trinket Chest you might have missed. With the simple press of a button, the aura of all nearby Trinket Chests will be revealed. Unlock this feature for your first playthrough by pre-ordering, or unlock it by completing the game. ​

8MM Camera Feature: What would a filmmaker be without their camera? When our characters find themselves stalked by an invisible presence, players can use the 8MM camera lens to observe their supernatural pursuer – if they dare. ​

Couch Co-Op: Share the experience with Couch Co-op, which allows up to 4 friends to play through The Casting of Frank Stone together in one room. Pass the controller back and forth as the character's perspective changes throughout the game.

