The DC Heroes Role-Playing Game Is Being Revived

Cryptozoic Entertainment are trying to bring back the DC Heroes Role-Playing Game, starting with a crowdfunding campaign

Article Summary Cryptozoic Entertainment plans to revive the DC Heroes RPG for its 40th Anniversary via crowdfunding.

Originally released in the '80s, this RPG lets players become Justice League heroes against iconic villains.

No confirmed date yet, but a Kickstarter campaign is expected to fund the game’s revival.

New version might feature original mechanics or entirely new systems; details remain scarce.

Cryptozoic Entertainment has revealed they are attempting to bring back the DC Heroes Role-Playing Game for its 40th Anniversary through crowdfunding. If you're not familiar with this title, it was one of the bigger comic book-related RPG titles from the '80s that gained a lot of traction, while other traditional titles that helped define the genre had their own highs and lows. It was originally designed by Greg Gorden and released by Mayfair Games, and went through three editions before being discontinued in 1994.

Without saying it, you basically take on the roles of the Justice League as you fight against one of several iconic villains from the company's rogue's gallery. A date has not been set, but it appears the company is going to do a Kickstarter at some point to get funding, which is odd to us since you'd think DC Comics and Warner Bros. would be game to have this in mass production. No word yet on whether this version of the game will use one of the original editions or will have all-new mechanics and systems. We have a little more info about it below as we now wait to learn the next steps from the company.

DC Heroes Role-Playing – 40th Anniversary

DC Heroes is an innovative and award-winning role-playing game that was first published in 1985. It allows you and your friends to take on the roles of iconic Super Heroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg or to create heroes of your own. The object of the game is to create brand-new stories pitting these heroes against The Joker, Lex Luthor, Brainiac, Sinestro, or any of the hundreds of other villains who threaten the DC Universe!

Over eight years of product releases, DC Heroes produced dozens of adventures and sourcebooks, many featuring contributions from some of DC's finest writers and artists of the 1980s—Jack Kirby, Alan Moore, Denny O'Neil, George Perez, John Byrne, and many others. Thousands of gamers and comics fans are still playing DC Heroes even though it's been unavailable for decades. To celebrate DC Heroes Role-Playing Game's 40th anniversary, we're reprinting the line in definitive archival editions. Whether you've never experienced DC Heroes before or you're a long-time fan looking to plug the holes in your collection, we've got you covered.

