The Detective Reaper Invites Confirmed For Late May Release

The Detective Reaper Invites will have use seek out the truth in a new case by using deduction and a few mechanics to dscover who did it.

Article Summary 'The Detective Reaper Invites' to hit PC via Steam on May 25, 2024, bringing a unique detective roguelite experience.

Engage in a board-game-like murder mystery with randomly generated cases and logic puzzles for endless playthroughs.

Utilize a deck of cards to collect testimonies and clues, but manage your resources to keep on the trail.

Challenge yourself with a Hard Mode and aim to beat your own high scores as you grow in your detective role.

Indie game developer Shizu Kano Umi and publisher Playism have provided a release date for The Detective Reaper Invites, as it will arrive in late May. It's a game of deduction that combines elements of roguelite, deckbuilding, and logic puzzles together into an interesting story where you'll solve murder cases in a board-game-like setting with randomly generated scenarios. The whole thing is designed to make every single case you take on unique while also being easy to learn, along with the ability to increase the difficulty. We have the trailer and more info here as the game arrives on PC via Steam on May 25, 2024.

The Detective Reaper Invites

The job of a detective reaper is simple: get testimonies from the suspects, deduce the culprit, and execute them with your own two hands. Culprits always tell lies, and the innocent always tell the truth. If you choose incorrectly, you will be deemed unfit to be a detective reaper… and yours will be the next life to be harvested. Every murder case you have to solve is randomly generated on a game board, and if you fail (and get a Game Over), you will have to start all over again. No two cases are entirely the same, and there is no single correct way to proceed. Rack your brain and expose murderers, one after the other. How long do you think you can last…?

Cards that can help you gain new and crucial testimonies. They cost money though, so keep an eye on your finances!

All cases are randomly generated, so no matter how many times you play, every playthrough provides new deductions for you to solve.

Brave event tiles and get supportive items as you make your way across the board in order to solve just one more case!

See how well (or not) you did on the results screen. Can you grow as a detective reaper and beat your own records?

Unlock Hard Mode to pit your detective skills against the clock!

