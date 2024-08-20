Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online Released Update 43 This Week

The Elder Scrolls Online has a new update out, as Update 43 brings about Home Tours, among other cool additions to the game

Article Summary The Elder Scrolls Online players can now download Update 43 with exciting new features.

Home Tours allow players to showcase and explore creatively decorated homes in the game.

The Infinite Archive now includes two new areas, new monsters, challenges, and unique rewards.

Update 43 also brings skill style additions, item set curation, mount preview improvements, and more.

Bethesda Softworks released a brand new update for The Elder Scrolls Online this week, as players can download Update 43 right now. Aside from an update to the Infinite Archive, the biggest addition has to be the Home Tours, as you can now show off your creative side to other players and reveal what you've done with your living space. We have snippets from the team's latest blog below, as well as a trailer featuring the Home Tours above.

The Elder Scrolls Online – Update 43

Infinite Archive Update: Return to the twisting halls of the Infinite Archive ( ESO 's near-endless PvE arena), and you'll discover two new unique areas, new monsters, a host of new Visions and Verses, and new rewards. These rewards include new collectibles and seven all-new class sets not found anywhere else in Tamriel!

Return to the twisting halls of the Infinite Archive ( 's near-endless PvE arena), and you'll discover two new unique areas, new monsters, a host of new Visions and Verses, and new rewards. These rewards include new collectibles and seven all-new class sets not found anywhere else in Tamriel! Home Tours: Share and showcase your flair for interior design and decoration with Home Tours, a new feature added to ESO 's Housing System. With Home Tours, you can search for homes owned and decorated by another player and filter through labels such as "Cozy" or "Festive." You can also browse the top player homes in the Recommended tab, recommend those homes to others, and favorite them to return to later. List your own home and see what people think of your creation!

Share and showcase your flair for interior design and decoration with Home Tours, a new feature added to 's Housing System. With Home Tours, you can search for homes owned and decorated by another player and filter through labels such as "Cozy" or "Festive." You can also browse the top player homes in the Recommended tab, recommend those homes to others, and favorite them to return to later. List your own home and see what people think of your creation! Additional Improvements: Update 43 also introduces a host of quality-of-life improvements for all Elder Scrolls Online players. This includes six new skill styles (for the Silver Bolts, Roar, Twin Slashes, Momentum, Elemental Storm, and Annulment skills) that can have their fragments dropped from base-game activities or acquired with Archival Fortunes from Infinite Archive. In addition, item set curation expands to include monster sets acquired via Undaunted Keys (from the Undaunted vendors), weekly Trial coffers, Trial leaderboard coffers, and Imperial City monster mask coffers. Finally, this update also adds improvements to mount previews within the Crown Store, and both Guild Trader and Guild Bank interfaces now remember the last Guild you interacted with.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!