The Game Awards 2023 Reveals Livestream Broadcast Date

The Game Awards revealed when they would be holding their annual awards showcase and livestream, happening the first week of December.

Ahead of Gamescom 2023, organizers behind The Game Awards revealed when the show would be holding their annual show and subsequent livestream. The event will take place on Thursday, December 7th, and will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater (formerly Microsoft Theater) in Los Angeles. The 10th Annual showcase will probably have some surprises already lined up to mark a decade of awards, especially after celebrating back in June with their concert at the Hollywood Bowl. We have more info from the announcement this morning for you here, along with a quote from founder Geoff Keighley.

"Since its inception in 2014, The Game Awards has bet exclusively on digital live streaming as the best way to reach video game fans around the world. This year's show will once again stream for free across more than 30 digital video platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, TikTok Live, and many more to be announced. Last year's show delivered a record-setting 103 million global livestreams, making The Game Awards one of the largest livestream events in the world. The Game Awards 2022 further narrowed the gap between games and Hollywood with the introduction of the "Best Adaptation" category awarded to Fortiche, Riot Games, and Netflix's animated series, Arcane: League of Legends. Additionally, last year's show debuted the world premiere first clip from The Super Mario Bros. Movie film, introduced by actor Keegan Michael-Key, and welcomed The Last Of Us stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Troy Baker, and Ashely Johnson to present one of the night's awards."

"Each year, we look forward to hosting a show that honors the stand-out games of the year while also announcing and previewing some of the world's biggest and most anticipated video games," said Geoff Keighley, creator and executive producer of The Game Awards. "With so many beloved video game franchises exploring new mediums and developers creating new experiences across platforms, whether in games, television, movies, and beyond, the industry continues to expand in many surprising ways, and we can't wait to honor the year's best games and to show viewers around the world what's next."

