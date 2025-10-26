Posted in: Games, Tabletop, Video Games | Tagged: The Game Club

The Game Club Launches As New Gamer Friend Hub

Those looking to find friendships and conmversations within the gamer space have a new option as The Game Club has launched

Members receive a monthly curated game, then discuss and share experiences with others in small groups.

Clubhouse meetups are available both online and in-person to connect gamers worldwide by time zone or location.

No hardcore gaming required—The Game Club is about conversation, community, and enjoying games together.

A brand-new social hub has launched for gamers as The Game Hub is offering a different way for those who love video games and tabletop games to make friends. The system is designed to be part book club for gamers looking to talk about games in a friendly way, and part friendship maker for those who have a hard time making friends within that space. Those signed up will get a game once a month to play and experience for themselves, then chat with others about it in the system, or set up their own groups to play and talk through it.

Much like other services that offer the same experience, it is a subscription service, as they are currently charging $10 a month to be a part of it. So really, what it comes down to is if you're really in need of connections, is it personally worth the cost to find others? We have more details below as the site is now live.

The Game Club

The Game Club is about creating genuine friendships through gaming. Each month you receive a copy of our carefully selected curated game, an overlooked classic from years ago that will prompt conversation. At the end of each month, we all gather in small groups all over the world – online or in-person – to discuss our shared game experience. Our hosts gets a curated set of questions designed to move beyond game mechanics — into personal stories, emotions, and perspectives. The game is just the icebreaker. Real connections. New friendships. Welcome to our neighborhood!

Are clubhouse meetups in person or online?

Both! You can search for in person Clubhouse meetups taking place close to you, or digital Clubhouse meetups based on a specific time zone.

What type of games do you choose?

We typically look for overlooked gems, small cult classics, conversation starters. They're a variety of genres and styles.

I don't play many video games, can I still join?

Absolutely, there is no prerequisite to being a hardcore gamer; it's more about an opportunity to engage in conversations prompted by a shared experience everyone collectively has every month – in this case, a game!

