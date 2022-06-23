Alolan Vulpix VSTAR To Lead Pokémon TCG: Incandescent Arcana

Normally, it is the ultimate evolution of a Pokémon that gets the spotlight on a VMAX or VSTAR in the Pokémon TCG. You rarely see the first stages of species get the Ultra Rare treatment, with Pikachu and Eevee being the exceptions as they were both featured on VMAXes due to their high levels of popularity. Now, it seems that Alolan Vulpix is joining that rarified group in Japan's upcoming Pokémon TCG set, Incandescent Arcana.

Incandescent Arcana will release on September 2nd. Other sources including PokéBeach have suggested that Japan's sell sheet doesn't confirm but does imply that there could be a Character Rare featuring Lillie with Alolan Vulpix. If Alolan Vulpix is a popular Pokémon — and it is — then Lillie is a mega-star of a Trainer. Introduced in the Sun & Moon era, she was popular in the original games, the anime, and the TCG. A Lillie Full Art card from Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism remains among the top chase cards of the era while other Trainer Full Arts have lost value over time after the bubble in 2020 and 2021.

Other upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG releases include:

Lost Abyss: Releasing on July 15th, this set will feature Origin Forme Giratina. Stay tuned for details.

Releasing on July 15th, this set will feature Origin Forme Giratina. Stay tuned for details. Paradigm Trigger : Releasing on October 1st, this set will focus on Lugia, Regidrago, and Regieleki. This set will likely combine with Incandescent Arcana to be the final Sword & Shield-era set to release for English-language collectors.

: Releasing on October 1st, this set will focus on Lugia, Regidrago, and Regieleki. This set will likely combine with Incandescent Arcana to be the final Sword & Shield-era set to release for English-language collectors. Special Battle Set Charizard VSTAR vs. Rayquaza VMAX: It is unknown how many new cards will appear here, but we will get Shiny versions of Charizard VSTAR and Rayquaza VMAX. It isn't yet shown if they will appear in the style of Shining Fates Shinies, Gold Shinies, or something else entirely. It will arrive in Japan on November 4th.

It is unknown how many new cards will appear here, but we will get Shiny versions of Charizard VSTAR and Rayquaza VMAX. It isn't yet shown if they will appear in the style of Shining Fates Shinies, Gold Shinies, or something else entirely. It will arrive in Japan on November 4th. VSTAR Universe: This is the annual high-class set. It will release on December 2nd in Japan and will feature reprint cards along with more. It will close out the Sword & Shield era in Japan.