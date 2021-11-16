Pokémon TCG Will Never Release Katy Perry, Post Malone Cards

Remember those Pokémon TCG cards that came out featuring pop stars Katy Perry with Pikachu, Post Malone with Butterfree and Dragonite, and J. Balvin with Charizard? These cards, which featured the artists' birthdays as their set numbering, stirred up a mixture of confusion and anticipation in the Pokémon TCG community. The images of these cards, as well as a photo of a physical version, left collectors wondering if we would receive these cards as part of a tie-in to the P25 album celebrating the franchise's 25th Anniversary. Now, the Pokémon TCG has updated its website with a confirmation that these cards will not be printed.

The official 25th Anniversary Pokémon site has been updated with text clarifying the purpose of these cards. Each artist page has featured a similar clarification:

This special Pokemon TCG card is for promotional use only. Katy Perry was gifted with a printed version of this card as a special thank-you for her collaboration and contribution to the [P25] program. Currently, there are no plants to print this card for consumer use or purchase. This special Pokemon TCG card is for promotional use only. Post Malone was gifted with a printed version of this card as a special thank-you for her collaboration and contribution to the [P25] program. Currently, there are no plants to print this card for consumer use or purchase. This special Pokemon TCG card is for promotional use only. J. Balvin…

You get the point. These are cards that we won't be able to chase.

This seems to confirm that there is only one official copy of each of these cards in existence. This means that if one of these artists chooses to auction the card off, whether for charity or some other purpose, the amount that could be earned is limitless. These, which are essentially one-of-a-kind, unreleased cards, are about as limited as a collectible item can possibly be!