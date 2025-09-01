Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Motion Twin, Video Games | Tagged: 91Act, BlazBlue Entropy Effect, Dead Cells

BlazBlue Entropy Effect Launches New Crossover With Dead Cells

BlazBlue Entropy Effect has a brand-new crossover event happening now, as The Prisoner from Dead Cells arrives with new content

Article Summary The Prisoner from Dead Cells joins BlazBlue Entropy Effect as a free, fully playable character.

Unlock 27 weapons, skills, and mutations from Dead Cells, with 20+ exclusive combo variants to master.

A new Metroidvania-style challenge biome inspired by both games brings unique, fast-paced roguevania action.

Complete the Prisoner's level to access him across all modes, celebrating the game's second major crossover.

Indie game developer and publisher 91Act have launched a new crossover event for BlazBlue Entropy Effect, as The Prisoner from Dead Cells joins the game. Working with Motion Twin, this is a brand-new event that will have you playing as the protagonist from the popular title, with over 20 signature items found in the game as well. We have the finer details below as the content has gone live today.

Dead Cells × BlazBlue Entropy Effect

The Prisoner—also known as the Beheaded—from Dead Cells slashes into BlazBlue Entropy Effect today! This crossover introduces the Prisoner as a fully playable character alongside an exclusive challenge biome, bringing the iconic fast-paced, fluid combat of Dead Cells to a brand-new stage. Players can step into the boots of the infamous homunculus, unleashing 27 weapons, skills, and mutations from the original game, in a high-octane experience at the peak of the action roguelite genre, for free.

The Prisoner brings with him 27 signature weapons, skills and mutations (such as Vorpan, Symmetrical Lance, Magic Missiles and Serenade) from the original game, along with 20+ combo variants that pay tribute to other Dead Cells' gears.

Faithful implementation of the signature fast paced combat and items from the 2018 metroidvania-inspired action-platformer roguelite,with a BlazBlue Entropy Effect twist, to rekindle fans' muscle memory

The challenge biome draws its lore from BlazBlue Entropy Effect's original story, while its level design adopts a Metroidvania-style map, paying homage to Dead Cells' iconic roguevania gameplay.

Prisoner's Escape

To access the Dead Cells crossover content, players will first have to install the latest update released today. Once installed, meet NEO from the main Hub in-game, this little robot NPC will lead you to the Prisoner's challenge biome. Embodying the Prisoner and completing the level will allow the Prisoner to be selected for the main line and all other modes within BlazBlue Entropy Effect. Attendees of gamescom in Cologne, Germany had the chance to play a brief demo of the content update in advance of launch. Dead Cells marks the second collaboration for BlazBlue Entropy Effect after ICEY, making the Prisoner the 15th playable character added to the game, and the third added in 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!