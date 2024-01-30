Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, The King Of Fighters AllStar | Tagged: The King Of Fighters

The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds Magic Of 2003 Update

Netmarble has added two new characters to The King Of Fighters AllStar, as 2003 Athena and XI Benimaru join the roster today.

2003 Athena and XI Benimaru are Green and Purple element Attack-type fighters, boosting their respective elements.

Enhancements include Plugin Plant's expansion to tier 6 and the addition of Floors 41-60 to the Tower of Illusion.

Special events like Psycho Remix☆Puzzle, Psycho Remix☆Bingo, and a Check-in Event offer various rewards.

The King Of Fighters AllStar – Magic Of 2003 Update

2003 Athena is a Green Element, Attack-type fighter. Her skill increases the ATK of Green element fighters and uses Barrier projectiles to gather enemies together, allowing for area of effect skills to smash opponents.

is a Green Element, Attack-type fighter. Her skill increases the ATK of Green element fighters and uses Barrier projectiles to gather enemies together, allowing for area of effect skills to smash opponents. XI Benimaru is a Purple element, Attack-type fighter. His skill increases the ATK of Purple element fighters and uses a strong series of projectiles to hit multiple enemies.

Several new modes have been added or expanded in this update, including the expansion of Plugin Plant up to tier 6. In this Dungeon, players can earn Plugins, consisting of five elements where players can choose the level of each element before entering the dungeon. The Tower of Illusion was expanded, adding Floors 41-60. Rush Dungeon [Become No. 1] has been added, in which players clear rush stages at various difficulties and earn event coins that can be used in the exchange shop. A new Challenge Dungeon, Psycho & Thunder Power has been updated to push teams to their limit. Players can enter the following events to receive various rewards starting today:

Puzzle event Psycho Remix☆Puzzle! (through Feb 20) : Players can use puzzle fragments earned from clearing Rush Dungeons or Bingo events to complete the puzzle and obtain rewards, including Re-entry EX Fighter Summon Coins and more.

: Players can use puzzle fragments earned from clearing Rush Dungeons or Bingo events to complete the puzzle and obtain rewards, including Re-entry EX Fighter Summon Coins and more. Psycho Remix ☆Bingo (through Feb 20): Players can use tickets earned through clearing in-game missions to play Bingo and obtain various growth rewards, including Element Soul Mystery Boxes. If players get a Bingo enough times, an Athena Badge Fragment is awarded.

Players can use tickets earned through clearing in-game missions to play Bingo and obtain various growth rewards, including Element Soul Mystery Boxes. If players get a Bingo enough times, an Athena Badge Fragment is awarded. Check-in Event (through Feb 16): Checking into the game during the event period offers various valuable rewards including AP, Dispatch Speed Up Tickets and more.

