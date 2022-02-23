The Last Oricru Releases Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Developer Goldknights and Publisher Prime Matter have released a new free demo for The Last Oricru as part of Steam Next Fest. The third-person action RPG was announced last year and since then, they have slowly been building interest in the game. However, we haven't seen a ton of content from it since it was announced and a lot of mystery has been left in the air. That changes this week as you can go to the link above and download the demo until February 28th. You can also enjoy the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

The Last Oricru is a story-driven action RPG, that puts you in the middle of an ongoing conflict between two races, on a partly terraformed planet, isolated from outer space by a protective barrier. Your decisions will bring interesting twists into the gameplay, as you can heavily influence the conflict and its outcome. You will experience hundreds of intense fights in a brutal medieval meets sci-fi world, where every decision has its consequences. Level up your hero, improve your skills before facing one of many boss fights and get ready for an unprecedented amount of possibilities

Dig into the forgotten past of the world. Uncover the conspiracy behind the events that take place as you play. Let sides of the conflict make you understand their motives for fighting or disregard everything and everyone and just make the world burn. The story of The Last Oricru is complex and it may take multiple different play-throughs to make all pieces of the puzzle finally click together. Massive decision tree in which your decisions lead to different outcomes, affecting story, characters, game endings but also visuals of levels or even the gameplay flow. Every action, sub-quest or life taken can affect your reputation with each faction. There are multiple ways to play through The Last Oricru and no right or wrong decision. Your decisions will shape the fate of the world, literally.

The combat is easy to learn but hard to master and aims to create a tough but rewarding experience. Melee and ranged weapons with unique attack animations and secondary abilities, shields, techno-magical items, weight management and upgrade system offer a wide range of customization for your play-style. You will encounter various mass fights, in which you can prove your loyalty by aiding your comrades in arms but also fight your way through unsuspecting and surprised enemies, as you travel through a number of distinct areas of the war-torn world. Be prepared to die… A lot!