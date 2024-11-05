Posted in: Falcom, Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II Drops Story Overview

Check out the latest trailer for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II, as we get a story overview ahead of release

Article Summary Discover the story overview for Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II in a thrilling new trailer.

The game is set for a February 14, 2025 release on PlayStation, Switch, and PC platforms.

Join Van Arkride in a gripping new investigation against a backdrop of mysterious murders.

Experience seamless battles and unique content in the improved second part of the Calvard arc.

Nippon Ichi Software and Falcom released a new trailer for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II today, as we got a new look at the story. To call this a trailer is a bit of an exaggeration as it goes over four minutes long. The team might as well have called this an introduction video to the game, as it explains a lot about the story and where things stand after the events of the first game. Enjoy checking out above as the game is still on track to be released for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on February 14, 2025.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II

No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister. With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the Spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.

As part two of the Calvard arc, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II improves upon the innovations of the previous game in numerous ways! The seamless transition between field battles and command battles and the LGC alignment system makes for an RPG experience like none other! Not only that, but the game features a wealth of exciting new content that can only be found in the Calvard Republic!

