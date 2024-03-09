Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak Will Arrive In July

NIS America confirmed they will release The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak for PC and consoles this coming July.

NIS America revealed this week that they have a Western release date for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak, as we'll be getting the game this July. Japanese players, and technically North American players, have had access to the game since last March, but only in Japanese as there'd been no language support. Now we know that a full version with support across multiple regions will arrive for PC and all three major consoles on July 5, 2024. Until then, you can enjoy the latest trailer for the game here.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak

The year is 1208. A prim-and-proper young lady dressed in the uniform of an esteemed academy visits a dilapidated, multi-tenant building in a downtown district of Edith, the nation's capital. With a most dignified gaze, she looks upon the plague of the door before her. It reads: 'ARKRIDE Solutions Office: Complicated Matters Only.' After the war, Calvard is enjoying unprecedented economic prosperity. However, the public grows uncertain as the number of immigrants increases and political reform runs rampant. Follow Van, a young man and local spriggan, on a unique request that will prove more than he bargained for. Will the nation fall into chaos?

Dive into the dynamic adventure in Kuro no Kiseki! The spriggan's life is but one of many professions that has emerged from the Calvard Republic. Be it playing detective, negotiator, or bounty hunter, Van Arkride takes on the kind of work that can't be taken to more legitimate sources. It could be something the police can't handle, work that's best left out of the public eye, or even a request from a criminal of organization in the underworld; so long as it pays and doesn't cross too far over the gray line, he'll accept near-any job that comes across his table.

