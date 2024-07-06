Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Move Like Me

The Op Games Releases New Party Title Move Like Me

The Op Games have released a brand new party title this week in time for summer fun, as Move Like Me is available right now.

The Op Games have released a brand new party game this week, as players can get their hands on Move Like Me. The team is touting the game as a mix of telephone and charades, as you'll be moving your body to what's on the cards while also using your memory, as you'll have to chain dance moves together to keep the game going and earn as many cards as possible. You can read more about the game below as it's currently on sale for $15.

Move Like Me

An original combination of charades and telephone, Move Like Me will have you testing your memory and dancing skills simultaneously. Prepare for interactive fun as Move Like Me promises a good time for everyone. Similar to other games you've played before but unique in its execution, Move Like Me is a game where players must perform dance moves, mimicking and memorizing the sequence of moves from the first player to the last. Each round becomes more challenging as the dance routine tests players' memory, coordination, and dance skills. Players can look forward to many of the game's features, including:

Creative Expression: With every sequence changing, players are encouraged to put their unique spin on the moves to be mimicked, especially the moves they don't know.

With every sequence changing, players are encouraged to put their unique spin on the moves to be mimicked, especially the moves they don't know. Memory Challenge: With playability ranging from 4 players to 10, participants' memory skills are put to the test as they strive not to miss a beat.

With playability ranging from 4 players to 10, participants' memory skills are put to the test as they strive not to miss a beat. Family Fun Appropriate: Perfect game for any occasion, such as parties, get-togethers, and of course, game nights.

Forget your worries and dance the night away. There's no need to go out tonight​​— Move Like Me brings the party anywhere. Whether you're playing with a small group of friends or family, your game nights are guaranteed to be taken to the next level.

