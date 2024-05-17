Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: red cross, tetris

The Red Cross Teams With Tetris For New Campaign

The Red Cross is running a special campaign with Tetris to reward players who donate their blood with a special exclusive t-shirt

The Red Cross has teamed up with Tetris for a brand new campaign this week, as they're looking to reward you for donating your blood. Starting this Sunday and running for a couple of weeks into June, those who donate their blood through a very specific appointment system will be able to receive a special t-shirt, not only having a Tetris theme for the cause but also signifying your participation. The shirt, which you can see an image of it below, looks pretty cool as they have made the actual cross symbol as part of the game like it was a Tetrimino. We have more details from the organization below as to how you can donate for this one.

Tetris + The Red Cross

From May 20 to June 9, donors who come to give blood will receive an exclusive Tetris + Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. Additionally, donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. May is also National Trauma Awareness Month, highlighting the need for critical blood transfusions in emergencies. Every two seconds, life-saving blood is needed in the U.S. for accident victims, burn patients, heart surgery recipients, organ transplant candidates, and those battling chronic illnesses such as cancer and sickle cell disease.

Just as Tetriminos come in different shapes and sizes, blood types are unique and not interchangeable. Having the right blood product available at the right time can make all the difference for patients in need. Type O blood is especially in high demand, as type O negative is the universal blood type required for emergency transfusions. The Red Cross encourages donors of all blood types to contribute.

