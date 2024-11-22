Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Evil Empire, Prince of Perrsia, The Rogue Prince Of Persia

The Rogue Prince Of Persia Launches Second Act Update

The Rogue Prince Of Persia has a new update out as the game sits in Early Access, bringing the Second Act to the game with new content

Article Summary Discover the massive "Second Act" update for The Rogue Prince Of Persia, packed with new content and features.

Explore new biomes like the Mines and Craftsmen's District, and face off against challenging new bosses.

Experience a transformed Prince with an upgraded art direction and fitting new color palette.

Enjoy game improvements: new enemies, quality-of-life features, and additional localizations for global players.

Ubisoft and developer Evil Empire have launched a free update for The Rogue Prince Of Persia this week, as the game has moved into its Second Act. This is the biggest update for the 2D action-platforming rogue-lite game since it was launched into Early Access back in May 2024. It brings a number of changes and additions to the game, including changing the look of the prince himself. We have the greater details below as you can download the update right now on Steam.

The Rogue Prince Of Persia – Second Act

The "Second Act" update, available worldwide to all players for free, brings a number of new features and improvements based on players' feedback, effectively doubling the game's content since its initial launch. Players will also get to discover the upgraded art direction, changed color palette, improved and featuring a lot more details that truly bring the wartime city of Ctesiphon to life. They will also notice a significant transformation regarding the Prince, whose color has been changed from purple to a tone that not only better fits the new direction but also its genre, setting, and the Prince of Persia series in general.

However, this is not the end of the "Purple Prince," as this original version of the character will be part of the playable skins in an upcoming update. With the Second Act update, players will be able to explore brand-new biomes, the Mines and the Craftsmen's District, face off against new bosses, and experience a fresh narrative act, while Act 1 received extensive polish. Additionally, there are new enemies to encounter and many quality-of-life additions, such as difficulty re-balancing, multiple save slots, spirit cinder & gold automatic pick-up, and more. This update also brings new localization, with the addition of German, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

