The Sarah's Scribbles Webcomic Has Released Its Own Game

Those of you who love the Sarah’s Scribbles webcomic series have something new to explore as it now has a hidden picture game

Article Summary Sarah's Scribbles webcomic launches a hidden picture game called "After Owning a Cat."

Players seek hidden cats in Sarah Andersen's unique, humorous comic art.

Collaboration with Emmy-winning artist Bobby Chiu enhances the gaming experience.

Game and upcoming book provide fresh, interactive content for millions of fans.

The Sarah's Scribbles webcomic has branched out a bit this week as author/cartoonist Sarah Andersen has released an online game for the series. The game's full and complete title is… Sarah Andersen Comics "After Owning a Cat," in partnership with An Infinite Story. Yes, that is the title's full length, and it seems very fitting to the series in many ways. This is a hidden picture game in which you look for the hidden cats in each of the drawings that come up. We have more information about the game's creation and more below, as it is officially playing right now at AnInfiniteStory.io.

Sarah Andersen Comics "After Owning a Cat," in partnership with An Infinite Story

The "hidden art game" is a collaboration with Emmy-winning Artist Bobby Chiu and weaves Sarah's generation-defining art style and modern take on grown-up life, with a new episodic, cat-centric take on hidden object games. Players navigate worlds within worlds alongside Sarah's Scribbles messy-haired protagonist to seek and discover every cat hiding in layers of custom art and narrative – with Andersen's trademark self-deprecating humor. The game adds a new dimension to the Sarah's Scribbles world that includes comics and an upcoming book (launching October 1) for her millions of fans across Instagram and other platforms.

Sarah Andersen described the experience, "When I was approached by Bobby Chiu and An Infinite Story about this potential collaboration I was immediately inspired by the innovation and creativity of this infinite storytelling platform, which would allow me to present my art in a new way but retain its original aesthetic and style. It is exciting to share Sarah's Scribbles with my fans in this completely new, gamified experience and I expect this infinite story concept will draw them in and captivate their attention just as it did me."

