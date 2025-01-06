Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure Adds Zeldris To The Roster

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure has a new character on the roster as the latest update for the mobile game adds Zeldris

Article Summary Zeldris joins The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure, expanding the game's dynamic character roster.

New update lets players acquire Zeldris and Dreyfus through Rate Up Summon Tickets and Diamonds.

Participate in the Grand Event to earn daily rewards and a Legendary Hero via event currency.

New stage expansions and story updates enhance gameplay from stages 7000 to 8000.

Netmarble has launched a new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure, as they have added the Demon King's Deputy Zeldris to the roster. There isn't much to this update compared to others. Usually when they toss someone new in, you expect a slew of events added to the mix. But no, this is just a character addition, as he offers a little something different to the mix. We have more info about him below as he is now in the game.

Zeldris

Zeldris is an INT-attributed DPS, and his debut is more anticipated as the leader in the original series of the [Ten Commandments]. Players can acquire Zeldris by using the Rate Up Summon Tickets or Diamonds as of the update on December 30. With the newest addition, players can now take on all of the heroes from the Ten Commandments via The Seven Deadly Sins: IDLE Adventure. Meanwhile, Dreyfus, a VIT-attributed Debuffer who utilizes debuff-oriented skill sets, is also available for Rate Up Summon during the same period.

To celebrate the recent update, The Seven Deadly Sins: IDLE Adventure is executing its "Grand Event," where players can earn multiple rewards, such as a Legendary Hero, through the roulette activity by using event currency they can earn by logging into the game. New rewards are updated on a daily basis, and additional rewards are to be shared based on the accumulated amount of currency used during the event period. The update also introduces stage expansions from the existing 7000 to 8000 in both the Normal and Nightmare stages, along with story updates.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure

Based on the global hit manga and anime The Seven Deadly Sins, the game welcomes players to an idle RPG world overflowing with epic adventures and fan-favorite characters from the franchise. Inspired by The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the mobile RPG enjoyed by 60 million players around the globe, The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure offers an enjoyable gameplay experience featuring a variety of content, an easy-to-play One-Tap Draw system, as well the opportunity to collect and nurture beloved characters.

