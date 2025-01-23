Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Kalank Games

The Smurfs – Flower Defense Announced For VR Release This May

We're getting a new VR game featuyring The Smurfs later this year, as The Smurfs – Flower Defense comes to Meta Quest 3

Article Summary The Smurfs – Flower Defense brings VR gameplay to Meta Quest 3 in May 2025.

Battle Gargamel in a mixed reality tower defense experience.

Switch between Smurfette, Brainy, Storm, and Jokey to rescue Smurfs.

Face iconic Smurf bosses like Gargamel and Azrael in epic battles.

VR studio Kalank Games and publisher Microids have announced a new VR game today, as The Smurfs – Flower Defense will be coming to Meta Quest 3. This new title mixes tower defense gameplay with action, strategy, and storytelling, as they bring the world of the familiar blue characters to your home with a virtual environment. The team has mixed virtual reality and mixed reality technologies together for a different kind of experience featuring the iconic Saturday Morning cartoon characters. No trailer or release date was announced; all we know is that it will arrive in May 2025.

The Smurfs – Flower Defense

The Fairy Leaf is preparing to celebrate the magic of Nature along with the whole Smurf Village. But little do they know that Gargamel will show up to spoil the party once again! Using a magic spell, he gets his hands on 20 Smurfs and chases the rest away from the village! Now more powerful than ever, Gargamel forces the Smurfs to flee while the weakened Leaf returns to her flower state. After being dropped into their magical world, it is up to you to save the Smurfs, protect the Nature Fairy, and stop Gargamel!

An immersive tower defense experience in Mixed Reality: Defend the Smurfs by building defensive towers and activating mechanisms in your own environment.

Defend the Smurfs by building defensive towers and activating mechanisms in your own environment. Live action and strategy: Fight alongside the Smurfs by picking them up with your "virtual hands" and putting them in the right place at the right time, all while managing your strategy.

Fight alongside the Smurfs by picking them up with your "virtual hands" and putting them in the right place at the right time, all while managing your strategy. Switch between Smurfette, Storm, Brainy, and Jokey, and use their powers smartly to prevail.

and use their powers smartly to prevail. 20 Smurfs to free: Explore iconic landmarks in the world of the Smurfs and take on gripping challenges.

Explore iconic landmarks in the world of the Smurfs and take on gripping challenges. 3 epic bosses: Face Gargamel, Azrael and the Howlibird in spectacular battles.

Face Gargamel, Azrael and the Howlibird in spectacular battles. A Hard mode for seasoned players who want to measure themselves against increasingly difficult challenges.

