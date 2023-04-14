The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Releases New Featurette Gun Interactive has released a new video for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, showing more of a behind-the-scenes look at the game.

Sumo Digital and Gun Interactive have revealed an all-new video for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre as we got a behind-the-scenes featurette. The 20-minute video goes far more in-depth than any they have created before, going more into detail about the creation of the game and their willingness to make something totally original based on such an iconic horror franchise. Enjoy the video below, as the game is still aiming to be released on August 18th, 2023.

"Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. As a victim, you must use your wits and stealth to stay out of the Family's reach and find the tools you need to lead to your eventual freedom. Slaughter Family players must seek out, track down, and stop their guests from escaping. Players of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can finally find out if they have what it takes to survive. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

"Character stats are broken out into five main Attribute categories: Toughness, Endurance, Strength, Proficiency, and Stealth, and while each Victim has a base value for each Attribute, these values can be tweaked by way of the metagame and that Victim's unique Skill Tree. Stashed among the various perks within the Skill Tree unlocks are Attribute Unlock Points. Snagging one of those will award a point that can be used to raise the value of any Attribute the player chooses. This is just one of the options players can use to build their Victim loadouts in unique ways. Of course, the base values play an important role in this, as pumping up a low base value will cost more Attribute Unlock Points than leaning into a specific Victim's strong suits."