The Triple-i Initiative Showcase Announced For April 10

A brand-new video game showcase has been announced by The Triple-i Initiative, as multiple studios will take part in the April 10 event.

Organizers behind The Triple-i Initiative have announced today they will be holding their own digital gaming showcase, set to take place on April 10. As you might suspect from the dozens of showcases we get every year; this will feature several studios as they highlight games on the way over the course of 2024 and content currently being worked on. The participatingg studios include A44, ​Assemble Entertainment, ​Awaceb, ​Blobfish Games, ​ColePowered Games, ​Digital Sun Games, ​Drop Bear Bytes, ​Evil Empire, ​Fireshine Games, ​Focus Entertainment, ​Fumi Games, ​Gamera Games, ​Gearbox Software, ​Gearbox Publishing, ​Gentlymad Studios, ​Ghost Ship Publishing, ​Heart Machine, ​Hooded Horse, ​Humble Games, ​Ishtar Games, ​Kepler Interactive, ​Mega Crit, ​Northplay, ​Passtech Games, ​Pathea Games, ​PlaySide Studios, ​PlaySide Publishing, ​PM Studios, Poncle, ​Quite OK Games, ​Realm Archive, ​Red Hook Studios, ​Stunlock Studios, ​The Arcade Crew, ​The Gentlebros, ​Thorium, ​Thunder Lotus, ​tinyBuild, ​TRIBAND, and ​Youthcat Studio. We have more info about the initiative for you below.

The Triple-i Initiative

A couple months ago The Triple-i Initiative was just an idea by Evil Empire, the studio behind the last five years of Dead Cells content. Now, it is a collaborative effort with the support from indie superstars like Re-Logic, creators of Terraria and Mega Crit, creators of Slay the Spire. The initiative promises a no-nonsense digital showcase featuring blockbuster indie titles, all streamed in under one hour to respect players' and studios' time.

"We felt a need for a showcase that highlights wildly different indie games but that have one thing in common; they resonate with millions of players around the world. Since using letters seems to be the trend in the industry, we figured that adding a couple of i's to indie was a fair way to describe this new format. Also, triple-i just sounds cool," said Bérenger Dupré, Evil Empire's Marketing Director.

"The goal is to have a straight-to-the-point show packed with announcements as a collective of studios, to speak directly to players, the people who have been directly supporting us since day 1. The show will run for about 45 minutes, featuring news by the most successful and creative folks out there. No hosting segments, no advertisements, no sponsorships, no extra fluff, just games," ​ added Benjamin Laulan, Evil Empire's COO.

